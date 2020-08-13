Drive-in cinema coming to Ely - and guests are encouraged to dress like their favourite film characters
PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:21 13 August 2020
Ely will host its first drive-in cinema event next month - and guests are encouraged to come dressed like their favourite film characters for the occasion.
With the aim of “providing residents with their big screen film fix, within the safety and comfort of their cars”, Babylon ARTS and The Library Presents have teamed up with Lancaster Way Business Park (where the event will take place) to showcase a full day of family-friendly films.
Drive-in audiences will be able to enjoy Moana (PG), The Hunger Games (12A) and Grease (PG) on Saturday September 12.
With libraries cancelling their events due to Covid-19, the films were chosen with the project ‘100 Novels’ in mind; a list of 100 novels which have shaped our world.
Claire Somerville, Babylon ARTS chief executive, said: “We’re so pleased to be able to offer this exciting cinema experience, whilst we continue to make plans to re-open Ely Cinema at The Maltings.
“It’s going to be a special event in Ely and we’re really looking forward to seeing everyone having a great time.”
Babylon ARTS is offering cinema snack packs available for pre-order for that true cinematic experience and encourages participants to dress like your favourite characters from the films, for the occasion.
Babylon ARTS explain how the drive-in cinema will work
HOW WILL IT WORK
On arrival, our team will use the vehicle number plate you supplied at the point of booking to check your tickets. You will be provided with a portable speaker and any additional pre-ordered food parcels will be distributed to each car, which have been sanitised accordingly.
TIMED ENTRY
Gates will open 45 minutes before the start of the event. Arrival times will be staggered in 10 minute intervals before the start, your preferred arrival time can be chosen at the point of booking. Please arrive during your allocated time, if you are early you will be help in a holding bay awaiting your time slot. If you are late we will shall try our best to get you parked in the next available time slot.
WHAT COVID SAFETY MEASURES HAVE BEEN TAKEN?
Our guests and our team’s safety is our primary concern at the Drive-In. An extensive risk assessment has been put in place for this event, these include social distancing for guests and staff, regular cleaning of all facilities, contact free number plate recognition as well as socially distanced deliveries to cars. With the exception of trips to the toilet, we ask you to stay inside your car.
CARS AND PARKING ALLOCATION
A maximum of five people will be allowed per car. Each person in the car has to have a ticket purchased in advance. Parking will be allocated based on your chosen arrival time slot and the size of your car. Cars with trailers, minibuses (7+ seats), buses, caravans, long wheelbase vans and HGVs will not be permitted at the screening.
CAN I BUY FOOD AND DRINK AT THE DRIVE IN?
Food parcels including pre-packaged food and drink, suitable for both children and adults are available to pre-order. Each food parcel is priced at £6 and must be ordered in advance at the point of ticket sale.
ARE THEIR TOILETS?
Toilets are available at the Drive-In and will operate with social distancing measures. Please only leave your car if you wish to use the toilets, avoid where possible leaving the car in groups and queue at 2 metre intervals. Parents accompanying a young child may leave their car in a group of 2. A disabled toilet and changing facilities for babies are available.
CAN I OPEN MY CAR WINDOWS?
In the interest of safety please remain inside your vehicle, unless you are visiitng the toilet facilities onsite. Should you wish, you can lower the windows/open the sun roofs of your car. If you would like to get hold of a member of our team in a non-emergency, please use your hazard lights to attract our attention.
WILL THE DRIVE-IN TAKE PLACE IN BAD WEATHER?
The Drive-In events are designed to be enjoyed from the comfort of your car. The screenings will go ahead in most weather conditions. If our team decide the experience will be hampered by the weather, we will contact you.
CAN I ATTEND WITHOUT A CAR?
Unfortunately, we cannot accommodate guests without cars at the event.
Claire added: “We’d love to see Moanas, Mauis, Pink Ladies and T-Birds as well as classic cars at the event.”
Joanne Gray, The Library Presents manager, said: “Our team is thrilled to be delivering a ‘drive-in’, with three films for different audiences during the day.
“We are committed to bringing great arts activities to local places; we usually work in libraries but safety concerns mean we have to find alternative ways of delivering our events.
“The Hunger Games is one of the books featured in the BBC’s ‘100 Novels that Shaped our World’, chosen to spark debate as well as celebrate the joy of reading.
“We’re really looking forward to hosting this event, the first in our Autumn Season. Keep up to date on more activities starting in October by visiting our website.”
Nicola Tuck, director of Grovemere Property, said: “Grovemere at Lancaster Way Business Park are pleased to support such an innovative local event during these changing times”.
The drive-in cinema will take place on September 12. Tickets and snack packs can be purchased on the Babylon ARTS website.
