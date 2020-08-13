Babylon ARTS explain how the drive-in cinema will work

HOW WILL IT WORK

On arrival, our team will use the vehicle number plate you supplied at the point of booking to check your tickets. You will be provided with a portable speaker and any additional pre-ordered food parcels will be distributed to each car, which have been sanitised accordingly.

TIMED ENTRY

Gates will open 45 minutes before the start of the event. Arrival times will be staggered in 10 minute intervals before the start, your preferred arrival time can be chosen at the point of booking. Please arrive during your allocated time, if you are early you will be help in a holding bay awaiting your time slot. If you are late we will shall try our best to get you parked in the next available time slot.

WHAT COVID SAFETY MEASURES HAVE BEEN TAKEN?

Our guests and our team’s safety is our primary concern at the Drive-In. An extensive risk assessment has been put in place for this event, these include social distancing for guests and staff, regular cleaning of all facilities, contact free number plate recognition as well as socially distanced deliveries to cars. With the exception of trips to the toilet, we ask you to stay inside your car.

CARS AND PARKING ALLOCATION

A maximum of five people will be allowed per car. Each person in the car has to have a ticket purchased in advance. Parking will be allocated based on your chosen arrival time slot and the size of your car. Cars with trailers, minibuses (7+ seats), buses, caravans, long wheelbase vans and HGVs will not be permitted at the screening.

CAN I BUY FOOD AND DRINK AT THE DRIVE IN?

Food parcels including pre-packaged food and drink, suitable for both children and adults are available to pre-order. Each food parcel is priced at £6 and must be ordered in advance at the point of ticket sale.

ARE THEIR TOILETS?

Toilets are available at the Drive-In and will operate with social distancing measures. Please only leave your car if you wish to use the toilets, avoid where possible leaving the car in groups and queue at 2 metre intervals. Parents accompanying a young child may leave their car in a group of 2. A disabled toilet and changing facilities for babies are available.

CAN I OPEN MY CAR WINDOWS?

In the interest of safety please remain inside your vehicle, unless you are visiitng the toilet facilities onsite. Should you wish, you can lower the windows/open the sun roofs of your car. If you would like to get hold of a member of our team in a non-emergency, please use your hazard lights to attract our attention.

WILL THE DRIVE-IN TAKE PLACE IN BAD WEATHER?

The Drive-In events are designed to be enjoyed from the comfort of your car. The screenings will go ahead in most weather conditions. If our team decide the experience will be hampered by the weather, we will contact you.

CAN I ATTEND WITHOUT A CAR?

Unfortunately, we cannot accommodate guests without cars at the event.