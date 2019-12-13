Special menu of Christmas puddings launched at Cambridge restaurant

Christmas pudding menu on offer at Six in Cambridge. Picture: SIX Archant

A special menu of Christmas puddings have been launched at Cambridge hotel's panoramic bar and brasserie.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Varsity Hotel & Spa has launched a special menu of Christmas puddings at their SIX restaurant.

The limited-edition menu will feature five scrumptious serves of the classic Christmas pudding including sticky toffee with dates and rum and gin and lime cheesecake.

The menu includes:

- Sticky toffee christmas pudding, a fruity pudding with dates and rum with a rich toffee sauce

- Espresso Martini chocolate brownie, Kahlua infused coffee spiked cream

- Bucks Fizz prosecco, burnt orange Christmas pudding, a traditional Christmas pudding laced with prosecco and finished with candied orange slices

- Clementine and pomegranate pudding, clementine and orange filled sponge filled with a pomegranate sauce topped with orange drizzle

- Gin and lime cheesecake, a classic dessert made of Hendricks gin, lemon curd, decorated with lime slices

The menu can be enjoyed by both guests at the hotel and locals and is priced £8.50 per pudding. It is available from now Christmas Day.

You may also want to watch: