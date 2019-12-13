Advanced search

Special menu of Christmas puddings launched at Cambridge restaurant

13 December, 2019 - 18:00
Christmas pudding menu on offer at Six in Cambridge. Picture: SIX

Christmas pudding menu on offer at Six in Cambridge. Picture: SIX

Archant

A special menu of Christmas puddings have been launched at Cambridge hotel's panoramic bar and brasserie.

The Varsity Hotel & Spa has launched a special menu of Christmas puddings at their SIX restaurant.

The limited-edition menu will feature five scrumptious serves of the classic Christmas pudding including sticky toffee with dates and rum and gin and lime cheesecake.

The menu includes:

- Sticky toffee christmas pudding, a fruity pudding with dates and rum with a rich toffee sauce

- Espresso Martini chocolate brownie, Kahlua infused coffee spiked cream

- Bucks Fizz prosecco, burnt orange Christmas pudding, a traditional Christmas pudding laced with prosecco and finished with candied orange slices

- Clementine and pomegranate pudding, clementine and orange filled sponge filled with a pomegranate sauce topped with orange drizzle

- Gin and lime cheesecake, a classic dessert made of Hendricks gin, lemon curd, decorated with lime slices

The menu can be enjoyed by both guests at the hotel and locals and is priced £8.50 per pudding. It is available from now Christmas Day.

Mystery surrounds sudden closure of mini-supermarket in Ely - owners say they won't be back

Select Convenience in St Mary's Street, Ely, has closed suddenly and the owners say they will not be re-opening. Picture; ARCHANT

Hoax bookings at two pubs in East Cambridgeshire are 'crippling' business

Hoax bookings at two pubs in East Cambridgeshire are ‘crippling’ business says owner Calvin Holland. Picture: FACEBOOK

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Britain's most bashed bridge claims another victim as van causes traffic chaos in Ely

Stuntney Bridge in Ely has claimed another victim as a van causes major traffic delays. Picture: Twitter/@Cambs_Traffic

Former employee of closed supermarket says 'it saddens me that I had no chance to say goodbye to the customers or my colleagues'

Select Convenience in St Mary's Street, Ely, has closed suddenly and the owners say they will not be re-opening. Picture; ARCHANT

