Wellbeing package launched in Cambridge for New Year boost

PUBLISHED: 17:30 20 December 2018

A wellbeing package to exercise the mind and body will be on offer in Cambridge this New Year. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A wellbeing package to exercise the mind and body will be on offer in Cambridge this New Year.

The Varsity Hotel & Spa will be launching its Lunge & Lecture on Wednesday January 16.

Available to both locals and hotel guests, the morning package includes a one hour group training session with a personal trainer, a nutritious lunch and engaging talk on wellbeing and mindfulness followed by a relaxing yoga session.

The day will start with an intense workout with The Varsity’s personal trainer at the hotel’s Glassworks Health Club.

The post-workout lunch will be held at the hotel’s restaurant, SIX, which is situated on the sixth floor of The Varsity and boasts breath-taking views of Cambridge.

Food will be enjoyed followed by a 45-minute talk hosted by Dr Gareth Burr, mindfulness teacher at the Mental Health Foundation based in Cambridge.

After lunch, guests will unwind at the Glassworks Health Club with a yoga session to relax the mind before the stress of the year kicks off.

The Lunge & Lecture package at The Varsity Hotel & Spa is priced at £58 per person.

To book: Call 01223 306030 or e-mail info@thevarsityhotel.co.uk. Spaces are limited.

