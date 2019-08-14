Advanced search

Cambridge restaurant launches limited edition alcohol-infused ice cream sandwiches

14 August, 2019 - 11:51
Three alcoholic ice cream sandwiches will be served at Cambridge restaurant Six as part of Afternoon Tea Week. Picture: SIX

Three alcoholic ice cream sandwiches will be served at Cambridge restaurant Six as part of Afternoon Tea Week.

Guests at the restaurant, which is part of The Varsity Hotel, will be able to choose from one of Six's limited edition ice cream sandwiches, while enjoying the breath-taking views of Cambridge.

The exclusive selection also features two alcoholic options and one non-alcoholic variety:

- Chocolate Espresso Martini Ice Cream

- Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Infused with Cointreau

- Cherry Bakewell Ice Cream

Priced at £22.50, the Afternoon Tea includes an ice cream sandwich, along with a variety of sweet and savoury options.

Guests can upgrade to the Champagne Afternoon Tea, which includes a glass of Joseph Perrier Champagne, priced at £29.50 per person.

Since it opened in 2016, SIX panoramic bar and brasserie counts a number of celebrities among its diners, so far including Bryan Adams, Courtney Cox, William Shatner and Daniel Craig.

The Afternoon Tea will be available today until Friday (August 16) 12pm to 4pm.

To book: Call 01223 306030 or e-mail info@thevarsityhotel.co.uk

