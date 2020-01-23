Advanced search

REVIEW: Stay at The Cambridge Belfry hotel and health club for a relaxing couple's retreat

PUBLISHED: 17:21 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 23 January 2020

Located just 20 minutes out of Cambridge city centre, The Double Tree Hilton Belfry is a relaxing retreat where guests can take life at a much slower pace. Picture: PAUL ROGERS

Pellier Photography

Located just 20 minutes out of Cambridge city centre, The Double Tree Hilton Belfry is a relaxing retreat where guests can take life at a much slower pace.

Days at the hotel and health club can be spent chilling out in the jacuzzi, steam room or sauna and with relaxing spa days available, it's a great place for couples to visit to get away from it all.

For those who want to get a bit more active there's a fully-equipped gym while there's also the chance to get the lengths in at the swimming pool - which has motivational poems on its walls to get guests in the right mindset.

The stylishly-decorated restaurant and breakfast area (which has a great range of meals on offer as well as clever touches like fairy lights in empty gin bottles) looks out onto a tranquil lake that guests can walk around and, ideal for sportier guests, there's also a tennis court to the opposite side.

The breakfast menu has everything that you'd expect - and then some; as well as fried eggs, bacon, sausages and beans there's cereal, a range of fruit and a table full of delicious pastries. There's also the option to order pancakes or waffles with maple syrup, too, so it's safe to say that nobody goes hungry during their stay.

The evening dinner menu is equally impressive; our pick would be the haddock and chips and the treacle sponge for desert.

The rooms are modern, well-equipped and spotless but, perhaps most importantly, the beds are extremely comfy (we didn't want to get out of ours at the end of the stay). As well as being a hotel it can be booked as a wedding venue.

We stayed in one of the penthouse suites, which was basically a home from home, and came with its own living room and dining area. The glittery wallpaper was a nice touch too, giving a glitzy effect. It also came complete with a whirlpool jacuzzi bath and lit-up touch sensitive mirrors in the bathroom: stylish, modern features that make it stand out even more.

For more information and to book a stay visit www.facebook.com/DTCambridgeBelfry/

