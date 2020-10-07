Advanced search

Restaurant fully booked for two Sundays after Twitter post of Sunday roast goes viral

PUBLISHED: 17:01 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 07 October 2020

The Anchor Inn in Burwell is fully booked for the next two Sundays thanks to a Twitter post showing a picture of a diner's Sunday roast that went viral with more than 2,100 retweets and 21,800 likes. Picture: TWITTER/HOLLY JOHNSON

A Cambridgeshire restaurant is fully booked for the next two Sundays thanks to a Twitter post that went viral with more than 2,100 retweets and 21,800 likes.

Having had to close The White Pheasant in Fordham because of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Stuart Drake, who runs The Anchor Inn in Burwell, says he was “buzzing” to wake up to a social media storm the day after a diner shared a picture of their meal.

“The fact that thousands of people from all over the UK have seen our sharing roasts and it is doing the rounds on social media is banging,” he said.

MORE: Popular restaurant forced shut after ‘being unable to recover from Covid-19 pandemic’

“We are now fully booked for the next two Sundays and only have a few spaces left for October 25. Social media is so powerful and in these current uncertain times I can only thank you all for the mad support that has been shown since I have been on the coals. “Not bad at all for a ‘standard pub in Burwell.”

Restaurant fully booked for two Sundays after Twitter post of Sunday roast goes viral

