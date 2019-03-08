Advanced search

Cambridge’s biggest egg menu to tempt guests at restaurant

PUBLISHED: 09:08 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:38 28 March 2019

Cambridge?'s biggest egg menu to tempt guests at Six restaurant. Picture: SIX.

Cambridge?'s biggest egg menu to tempt guests at Six restaurant. Picture: SIX.

Archant

Hen, quail, duck and ostrich eggs will form Cambridge’s biggest egg menu at a skyline restaurant this Easter Sunday.

The delicious brunch dishes will be served at The Varsity Hotel & Spa’s SIX restaurant on Sunday April 21.

The Varsity will also host the ultimate in-room egg hunt, offering one guest the chance to win a free overnight stay in the hotel’s Senior Fellows Suite, where they can enjoy stunning views of Cambridge from a private balcony, if they find a hidden golden egg.

A range of artisan chocolate eggs will be concealed throughout the hotel’s 46 rooms for guests to find.

Brunch will be served at the hotel’s SIX Brasserie on the sixth floor.

The menu features a number of dishes including Eggs Benedict, smashed avocado and poached eggs and a full Aussie breakfast.

Since it opened in 2016, SIX has counted a number of celebrities amongst its diners, including David and Victoria Beckham, Jeremy Irons, Hugh Jackman, Gary Oldman, Judy Murray, Sir Patrick Stewart, Colin Firth, Ralph Fiennes and Daniel Craig.

The in-room Easter Egg hunt will only be available for guests staying at the hotel on Easter Sunday (April 21), with the winner able to redeem their prize on a Sunday evening (excluding June, July and Bank Holidays) until the end of November 2019.

To book call 01223 306030 or e-mail info@thevarsityhotel.co.uk.

Most Read

Expect traffic delays when the A142 closes for essential resurfacing

The A142 at Stuntney Road, Ely, is being resurfaced as part of a programme by Cambridgeshire County Council to repair drought damaged roads across the county. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

New state-of-the-art dementia care home - with cinema room - to create 100 jobs and open in Ely this July

A new state-of-the-art care home providing dementia care for 66 residents will create 100 jobs in Ely. Picture: GREENSLEEVES CARE.

Tributes flood in for Clem Tompsett MBE - described as ‘the greatest carrot grower in the UK- after his death was announced at the weekend

Clem Tompsett MBE whose death has been announced. Clem has been described as 'one of the great carrot growers in the UK'. Picture; FAMILY

Soham cafe told to make ‘major improvements’ despite ‘very good’ cleanliness rating

A Tasca in Soham High Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

So what should become of the floating ‘shed’ that is annoying and frustrating other river users on the Ouse?

A floating shed on the River Ouse near Ely has provoked a furious response.

Most Read

Expect traffic delays when the A142 closes for essential resurfacing

The A142 at Stuntney Road, Ely, is being resurfaced as part of a programme by Cambridgeshire County Council to repair drought damaged roads across the county. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

New state-of-the-art dementia care home - with cinema room - to create 100 jobs and open in Ely this July

A new state-of-the-art care home providing dementia care for 66 residents will create 100 jobs in Ely. Picture: GREENSLEEVES CARE.

Tributes flood in for Clem Tompsett MBE - described as ‘the greatest carrot grower in the UK- after his death was announced at the weekend

Clem Tompsett MBE whose death has been announced. Clem has been described as 'one of the great carrot growers in the UK'. Picture; FAMILY

Soham cafe told to make ‘major improvements’ despite ‘very good’ cleanliness rating

A Tasca in Soham High Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

So what should become of the floating ‘shed’ that is annoying and frustrating other river users on the Ouse?

A floating shed on the River Ouse near Ely has provoked a furious response.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Appeal to find missing teenager in South Cambridgeshire

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to locate 16-year-old Connor Dawson, who has gone missing from South Cambridgeshire. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Police will focus on ‘personal financial transactions’ of former manager says FACT board after computer with 20,000 emails seized

Former FACT manager Jo Philpott whose management of the March based community transport group is being scrutinised by a new police investigation. The current board confirmed her 'personal financial transactions' to be part of the police investigation.

Fenland Flag campaign by Ely writer to highlight ‘history and importance’ of the region

A flag to represent the traditions and importance of the Fenland region has been created by James Bowman from Ely. Picture: FENLAND FLAG.

Police launch fresh probe into March-based FACT to look at allegations raised by new management board spanning six year period

An independent report commissioned by Cambridgeshire County Council into the running and awarding of home to school contracts to Fenland Association for Community Transport revealed major issues over procurement, membership numbers and cross subsidisation of commercial and community contracts. Today a police investigation was revealed into alleged fraud. Picture(s): ARCHANT

Cambridge’s biggest egg menu to tempt guests at restaurant

Cambridge?'s biggest egg menu to tempt guests at Six restaurant. Picture: SIX.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists