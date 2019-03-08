Cambridge’s biggest egg menu to tempt guests at restaurant

Cambridge?'s biggest egg menu to tempt guests at Six restaurant. Picture: SIX. Archant

Hen, quail, duck and ostrich eggs will form Cambridge’s biggest egg menu at a skyline restaurant this Easter Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The delicious brunch dishes will be served at The Varsity Hotel & Spa’s SIX restaurant on Sunday April 21.

The Varsity will also host the ultimate in-room egg hunt, offering one guest the chance to win a free overnight stay in the hotel’s Senior Fellows Suite, where they can enjoy stunning views of Cambridge from a private balcony, if they find a hidden golden egg.

A range of artisan chocolate eggs will be concealed throughout the hotel’s 46 rooms for guests to find.

Brunch will be served at the hotel’s SIX Brasserie on the sixth floor.

The menu features a number of dishes including Eggs Benedict, smashed avocado and poached eggs and a full Aussie breakfast.

Since it opened in 2016, SIX has counted a number of celebrities amongst its diners, including David and Victoria Beckham, Jeremy Irons, Hugh Jackman, Gary Oldman, Judy Murray, Sir Patrick Stewart, Colin Firth, Ralph Fiennes and Daniel Craig.

The in-room Easter Egg hunt will only be available for guests staying at the hotel on Easter Sunday (April 21), with the winner able to redeem their prize on a Sunday evening (excluding June, July and Bank Holidays) until the end of November 2019.

To book call 01223 306030 or e-mail info@thevarsityhotel.co.uk.