Ely Standard campaign forces U-turn as East Cambs Council ban on Morris and molly procession is lifted after urgent talks with folk festival organisers

Procession of Morris and molly dancers through Ely has traditionally heralded the start of the Ely Folk Festival. Picture; DAVID KENWRIGHT/ELY FOLK FESTIVAL FACEBOOK Archant

Council chiefs did a U-turn today and agreed that the traditional Morris and molly procession through Ely can go ahead as part of this year's folk festival.

Talks between East Cambs Council and folk festival organisers reached agreement after what a joint statement described as a "very successful meeting".

Ely Markets - a wholly owned subsidiary of the council - appears to have thrown in the towel after earlier banning this year's procession through the market.

Their capitulation followed an extraordinary 36 hours since the Ely Standard revealed details of this year's inexplicable ban.

"We are pleased to confirm that all concerns have been addressed and a managed procession will take place using the traditional route in harmony with the Farmer's Market and craft Market," said the statement.

"The festival is steeped in history and the procession is a central part of the event.

"By working together, we have been able to reach a positive outcome with which all parties are satisfied."

The statement concluded: "We look forward to a well-managed, safe, fun-filled weekend for all to enjoy and this continues in the future."

Earlier festival chairman Andy Wall hit out at the "faceless bureaucrats" he claimed had made the decision and then refused to discuss it with him.

The 34th annual festival takes place from July 12-14 but the threat to the traditional parade of Morris and molly dancers angered organisers.

"In past years we have discussed the parade with the safety advisory group," said Mr Wall.

"And, as a courtesy, we have advised the council's licensing officer of the route when applying for permission for the various dance sides to collect for our chosen charity when performing displays in the city after the procession."

But this year, he said, they were advised by the licensing officer that they must seek permission from the Ely Markets organisation.

"When we did we were met with a flat refusal because they had received complaints from their customers (traders)," he said.

"We were told that we must come up with an alternative route before they would even consider having a meeting with us to discuss the situation."

Mr Wall said they had since offered three alternative routes which had been rejected out of hand "and so far three requests for a face to face meeting have been totally ignored or refused".

He said: "The layout of the market has not changed, there is no less room for the dancing than there has been in previous years, and all the traders we have spoken to along with the 'on the day' market manager have been very supportive of the Morris procession.

"All recognise that it brings a large number of visitors to Ely specifically for the procession and the subsequent dance displays, not just those who come to the festival."

Mr Wall said that in spite of the minor disruption for the 15 minutes it takes to process through the market place, which was carefully and considerately managed by festival stewards, it had to be good for both the market traders and the independent local retailers around the city.

"So, what has changed?" he said. "In spite of their online logo which says they were established in 1216, as far as I can tell Ely Markets is a recent spin-off from East Cambridgeshire District Council as a wholly-owned private and publicly unaccountable organisation.

"We the public, through ECDC, are the owners of the market place and we should at least have a say in its management if only through the ballot box."

He added: "I fear that this democratic right has been taken away from us and we now have to deal with 'faceless' bureaucrats who can make arbitrary decisions and evade questioning and accountability with impunity.

"What a sorry state for this lovely City of Ely!"

A diverse range of local businesses and community groups joined the escalating campaign spearheaded by the Ely Standard campaign.

A group of 25 traders and community leaders joined the chorus of disapproval in a letter to John Hill, the council's chief executive.

They said the procession was "a well-loved local spectacle, taking place every year for over two decades.

"It has become as much of a feature as the Eel Parade, the Potato Race and the Kings School Hoop Trundle. It is woven into the very fabric of our vibrant and eclectic city's rich tapestry. The refusal to grant permission is short sighted and far from constructive."

Their said businesses within Ely witness a sizable increase in footfall and subsequent trade during the Folk Festival Weekend, in a huge part because of the Morris and Molly procession that takes place.

"In these trying times for businesses it is imperative that no chance for success should be withheld, or indeed impeded, by the elected bodies that should be offering support," they told Mr Hill.

"The Ely community is a welcoming one, with a wide range of wonderful businesses and groups that seek to make Ely an even better destination for both locals and tourists; a hub of vibrant shopping and an evocative cultural destination.

"We request, with strong opinions and extensive frustration, that you reconsider your decision. We ask that you place yourselves in support, and not opposition to this remarkable tradition.

"For fear of being repetitive, we say this one final time: Do not seek to place a stranglehold on Ely' City Centre, to do so would restrict the oxygen to and the effects will be felt far and wide."

Sixteen councillors also signed an open letter to Mr Hill calling on him to intervene to re-instate the traditional folk festival Morris and molly procession through the market place.

Cllr Alison Whelan, who collated the signatures, said they were "shocked that after 22 years a decision has been made to ban the Morris and molly parade through Ely Market Place."

The councillors say they were "astounded that the council received complaints about this event nearly a year ago and chose not to raise them until the folk festival submitted what they must have assumed was a routine request for the parade.

"More than this, the number of people that the parade and folk festival bring into the city is significant and must be of benefit to the traders in the city, both the shops, pubs and restaurants, but also the market traders.

"At a time when city centres are in decline, surely activities which bring people into the city are the applauded rather than prevented?"

The letter concluded: "It has been extremely disappointing that requests that the markets officer meet with the parade organisers and district councillors to discuss the matter have so far been ignored.

"Ely has an ancient and proud heritage, which can only be enhanced by such traditional events.

"We call upon the council to reconsider this, in the light of the benefits that are being brought to the city for what is only a small amount of disruption. For 22 years this event has happened, raising funds for charity."

Signatories to the letter were:

Cllr Alison Whelan

Cllr Christine Whelan

Cllr Paola Trimarco

Cllr Matt Downey

Cllr Sue Austen

Cllr Lorna Dupre

Cllr Charlotte Cane

Cllr Mark Inskip

Cllr Victoria Charlesworth

Cllr Alec Jones

Cllr Simon Harries

Cllr Gareth Wilson

Cllr John Trapp

Cllr Dian Warman

Cllr Richard Morgan

Cllr K Wilkins

Last night East Cambs director of operations Jo Brooks said: "After initial conversations with the organisers of Ely Folk Festival, which started in April, we are continuing to try and find a solution that works for all parties.

"This includes finding alternative routes and offering a pitch at Ely Markets."

Ms Brooks said: "We are aware of how important Ely Folk Festival is for residents and visitors to the region.

"However as its popularity has risen, the procession and both the footfall of the Market Square and the crowds of people attending the event have increased in size, causing concerns for public safety and market traders."

She added: "We are meeting with the organisers as a matter of urgency in a bid to find a resolution."

Today peace was restored - but many questions as to who authorised the ban, and why, remain unanswered.