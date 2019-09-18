Gallery

Talented art and design students from King's Ely to display fashion, textile, fine art and photography work at Apex Gallery this month

Talented art pupils from King's Ely are set to display their work at the Apex Gallery in Bury St Edmunds this month. Picture: Supplied/King's Ely Supplied/King’s Ely

Art and design pupils from King's Ely are set to exhibit their work for free at one of Suffolk's art galleries this month.

The skilled students will show off their fashion, textiles, fine art and photography work at Apex Gallery in Bury St Edmunds from Tuesday, September 17.

The broad range of art, including some pupils' exam and coursework, will be available to view at the gallery free of charge until Sunday, October 13.

A spokesman for King's Ely said: "Our art department is a thriving, inspiring environment where all students are encouraged to engage fully with the state-of-the-art facilities available.

"The department specialises in fashion and textiles, fine art, sculpture and photography.

"Students realise ambitious outcomes, regularly achieving some of the highest exam marks in the country."

Last summer, King's Ely also won the 'Art and Craft Award' at the Education Business Awards.

The exhibition will be open every day from 10am to 4pm. For more information, visit: www.theapex.co.uk