Iconic album covers to go on display at village arts centre

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 July 2020

StormStudios and Storm Thorgerson's ?Storm Warning!' exhibition is at Haddenham Arts Centre from August 1 to Octobe 31. Picture: HADDENHAM ARTS CENTRE

A three-month exhibition of iconic limited edition prints created by a world-famous design studio that has worked with bands including Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath will go on display at Haddenham Arts Centre next month.

‘Storm Warning!’, which runs from August 1 to October 31, will feature art by Storm Thorgerson and StormStudios that has been created between the 1980s and now.

Storm Studios said: “It’s a pleasure to be showing here just a short distance from where our co-founder and mentor, Storm Thorgerson spent his formative years in Cambridge.”

Caroline Cawley, Haddenham Arts Centre manager, said: “StormStudios has a long and illustrious history having worked for innumerable bands, from Alan Parsons through to The Wombats, with a sprinkling of Pink Floyd, Steve Miller, Muse and 10cc thrown in for good measure.

“The COVID-19 crisis has severely limited StormStudios’ exhibition schedule so we are pleased to announce a UK show at the Haddenham Art Centre, running for three months.”

“The arts centre is tucked just off the High Street and has free parking, gardens, an onsite café and disabled toilet facilities as well as studio artists to visit.

“If you’d like to see the exhibition outside our normal opening hours private views are possible, just call to arrange a time.

The arts centre is open from 10am-4pm Tuesday to Saturday.

For more information visit the website or call 01353 749188.

