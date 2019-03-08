Advanced search

Learn about famous artist Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn at study day in Ely

PUBLISHED: 10:23 16 June 2019

The Babylon Gallery in Ely is hosting a fun and informative study day titled Rembrandt with Fiona Lucraft on June 24.

The Babylon Gallery in Ely is hosting a fun and informative study day titled Rembrandt with Fiona Lucraft on June 24.

Archant

The Babylon Gallery in Ely is hosting a 'fun and informative' study day titled 'Rembrandt' with Fiona Lucraft on June 24.

Learn more about the life and work of Dutch baroque painter and printmaker Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn, who was one of the greatest storytellers in the history of art.

You may also want to watch:

The event explores his life, 17th century times and a range of drawings, prints and paintings.

The study day, which is led by popular presenter Fiona Lucraft, runs from 10am to 4pm. Entry costs £25 or £30 including lunch.

Call 01353 616991 for more information or to book in advance.

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

More than £2,000 worth of tools stolen from Cambridgeshire learning disability charity as thieves break in overnight

The Edmund Trust chairty workshop in Milton that was targeted by thieves who stole around �2,000 worth of tools. Picture: GOOGLE / EDMUND TRUST

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Here are your courageous and compassionate finalists

The finalists of this year’s Ely Hero Awards have been revealed after judges had the agonising task of whittling down nominations. Maisie Prigg and Louise Drake are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Do you know this man? He attacked four off-duty police officers in Cambridge

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with assaults on four off-duty police officers. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

More than £2,000 worth of tools stolen from Cambridgeshire learning disability charity as thieves break in overnight

The Edmund Trust chairty workshop in Milton that was targeted by thieves who stole around �2,000 worth of tools. Picture: GOOGLE / EDMUND TRUST

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Here are your courageous and compassionate finalists

The finalists of this year’s Ely Hero Awards have been revealed after judges had the agonising task of whittling down nominations. Maisie Prigg and Louise Drake are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Do you know this man? He attacked four off-duty police officers in Cambridge

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with assaults on four off-duty police officers. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Learn about famous artist Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn at study day in Ely

The Babylon Gallery in Ely is hosting a fun and informative study day titled Rembrandt with Fiona Lucraft on June 24.

Man who sneaked into his ex-wife’s house armed with a knife is jailed after stabbing one of her friends when tackled to the floor

Christopher Wing (pictured) has been jailed after stabbing one of his ex-wife�s friends in what police are calling a �jealous rage�. Picture: CAMBS COPS / GOOGLE MAPS

Comedian Rob Beckett will test out new material on King’s Lynn Corn Exchange crowd

Rob Beckett

Charity charter train which ran from Norwich to Ely raises £22,000 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices

Charity charter train which ran from Norwich to Ely raises £22,000 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices: EACH Express 3 - the Greater Anglia team pictured at London Liverpool Street. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA.

LICENSING ACT 2003

Public Notice
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists