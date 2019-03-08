Learn about famous artist Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn at study day in Ely

The Babylon Gallery in Ely is hosting a fun and informative study day titled Rembrandt with Fiona Lucraft on June 24. Archant

The Babylon Gallery in Ely is hosting a 'fun and informative' study day titled 'Rembrandt' with Fiona Lucraft on June 24.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Learn more about the life and work of Dutch baroque painter and printmaker Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn, who was one of the greatest storytellers in the history of art.

You may also want to watch:

The event explores his life, 17th century times and a range of drawings, prints and paintings.

The study day, which is led by popular presenter Fiona Lucraft, runs from 10am to 4pm. Entry costs £25 or £30 including lunch.

Call 01353 616991 for more information or to book in advance.