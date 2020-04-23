King’s Ely students excel in national photography competition

Emily Parsons, 15, Kings Ely, has been named Overall Under-16 Winner for the NUA Beyond the Frame photography competition.

Emily Parsons won the Under-16 category and two other King’s Ely students were named runners up from a competition which had 1,500 images submitted.

Lydia Goff, 17, a student at King's School Ely has been named a runner up in the NUA Beyond the Frame photography competition.

Two other students were also named runners up in the prestigious annual competition organised by Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) and the well-known education publication.

The NUA Beyond the Frame competition saw a record number of entries from across the UK and judges selected the winners from 1.500 images submitted by 600 photographers. This is more than three times the number of entries received last year.

Emily, 15, was selected as the overall winner in her age group, and will receive £1,000 of Canon camera equipment for an impressive set of images that “showed consistency across her work”.

James Smith, the chair of judges, said choosing the winning entries was extremely difficult.

Paige Newell, 17, Kings Ely, has also been named a runner up in a photography competition organised by the Norwich University of the Arts.

He said: “In the Under-16 category, Emily Parsons’ images show a beautiful play of light of shade.

“There’s a consistency across her work; the images remain playful despite what could have easily become and overpowering use of black and white.”

Lydia Goff and Paige Newell, both 17, were also named runners up in the competition where photographs were based around the theme “Through My Eyes”. Entrants could approach the theme through portraiture, fashion, social commentary and environmental images.

Lydia’s landscape was selected by Julia Belgutay, Acting Further Education Editor at the Times Educational Supplement.

Meanwhile, Paige’s black and white portrait was chosen by Kane Layland, an NUA 2018 graduate who works as a fashion and portrait photographer for fashion and beauty brands.

Mr Smith, who is also Photography Course Leader at NUA, added: “There was a phenomenal response to this year’s competition.

“All of the judges agree it was an incredibly hard task to select the shortlist this year as the standard was so high.”

NUA Beyond the Frame is open to young people aged between 11 and 19.

Last year, Gaia Giardinelli, who was also attending King’s Ely at the time, was named an overall winner in the same competition.