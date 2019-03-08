John Piper selling exhibition at Babylon Gallery in Ely

One of the pieces of art visitors can expect to see at the Babylon Gallery's John Piper selling exhibition. Archant

A John Piper selling exhibition is at the Babylon Gallery in Ely from Saturday 22 June to Sunday 14 July.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Piper is recognised as one of the great British artists of the 20th century and this exhibition, curated by Goldmark Gallery, will feature the full range of his work.

You may also want to watch:

It includes his romantic landscapes, views of churches, castles, towns, city squares and streets together with his abstracts and figures.

All work on display from 12-4pm Tuesday to Sunday will be available to buy and entry is free.

The Stained Glass Museum located on an upper level of Ely Cathedral has two Piper works on permanent display in their gallery.