Advanced search

John Piper selling exhibition at Babylon Gallery in Ely

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 June 2019

One of the pieces of art visitors can expect to see at the Babylon Gallery's John Piper selling exhibition.

One of the pieces of art visitors can expect to see at the Babylon Gallery's John Piper selling exhibition.

Archant

A John Piper selling exhibition is at the Babylon Gallery in Ely from Saturday 22 June to Sunday 14 July.

Piper is recognised as one of the great British artists of the 20th century and this exhibition, curated by Goldmark Gallery, will feature the full range of his work.

You may also want to watch:

It includes his romantic landscapes, views of churches, castles, towns, city squares and streets together with his abstracts and figures.

All work on display from 12-4pm Tuesday to Sunday will be available to buy and entry is free.

The Stained Glass Museum located on an upper level of Ely Cathedral has two Piper works on permanent display in their gallery.

Most Read

‘You can’t help stupid’: Your ideas on how to stop Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge claiming another victim in Ely

Stuntney Bridge in Ely has been hit more than 120 times since opening. We asked you to come up with ideas on what can be done. Picture(s): ARCHANT

Shock as Ely’s Stuntney Bridge is hit AGAIN – ‘Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge’ is struck by large van despite ‘wise up, size up’ warning

This is NOT a mirage… Ely’s Stuntney Bridge really has been hit again and this really is ANOTHER story about it… Picture: SUBMITTED

Reports that Radio Cambridgeshire break the bank to sign up ex Heart FM presenter Kev Lawrence for breakfast show ‘pure speculation’ says BBC

Kev Lawrence, former Heart FM breakfast host and made redundant when the station axed its regional presenters, is to join BBC Radio Cambridgeshire to take over their breakfast show. Picture; ARCHIVE

Avoid LGBT Pride Month events, warns Ely pastor, as they “promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Christian faith and morals’

The offending tweet that has now been deleted by Pastor Keith Waters. He says he is considering coming off Twitter altogether.

Mayor James Palmer (£75k a year) takes a calculator to newly elected MEP Lucy Nethsingha (£100k a year) and has some questions too

Euro MEP Lucy Nethsingha has hardly had time to settle in but already Mayor James Palmer wants �clarity� over whether she intends to remain a councillor. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘You can’t help stupid’: Your ideas on how to stop Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge claiming another victim in Ely

Stuntney Bridge in Ely has been hit more than 120 times since opening. We asked you to come up with ideas on what can be done. Picture(s): ARCHANT

Shock as Ely’s Stuntney Bridge is hit AGAIN – ‘Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge’ is struck by large van despite ‘wise up, size up’ warning

This is NOT a mirage… Ely’s Stuntney Bridge really has been hit again and this really is ANOTHER story about it… Picture: SUBMITTED

Reports that Radio Cambridgeshire break the bank to sign up ex Heart FM presenter Kev Lawrence for breakfast show ‘pure speculation’ says BBC

Kev Lawrence, former Heart FM breakfast host and made redundant when the station axed its regional presenters, is to join BBC Radio Cambridgeshire to take over their breakfast show. Picture; ARCHIVE

Avoid LGBT Pride Month events, warns Ely pastor, as they “promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Christian faith and morals’

The offending tweet that has now been deleted by Pastor Keith Waters. He says he is considering coming off Twitter altogether.

Mayor James Palmer (£75k a year) takes a calculator to newly elected MEP Lucy Nethsingha (£100k a year) and has some questions too

Euro MEP Lucy Nethsingha has hardly had time to settle in but already Mayor James Palmer wants �clarity� over whether she intends to remain a councillor. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ely Standard

REVIEW: The delights I found in the Dubai dust

Review: Soaring skyscrapers, desert dunes that lead to adventure and enchanting entertainment are all part of the dizzying heights of Dubai’s success. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

John Piper selling exhibition at Babylon Gallery in Ely

One of the pieces of art visitors can expect to see at the Babylon Gallery's John Piper selling exhibition.

Art by Banksy sells for thousands at Rowley’s Auctioneers in Ely

Ely auction house Rowley’s sells iconic work by world famous street artist Banksy. Picture: ROWLEY'S.

Ann Widdecombe threatens to leave Cambridgeshire radio show twice when probed about her gay science views

Ann Widdecombe twice threatened to end an interview on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire with Chris Mann and Labour MP Daniel Zeichner. Picture: PA/ SUPPLIED.

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Public Notice
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists