Littleport artist's winter-inspired original piece on Welney shortlisted in regional competition

An original piece of work by an artist from Cambridgeshire has been shortlisted in a regional winter-inspired competition.

Jo German of Littleport created artwork of Welney using pyrography and leather and has been shortlisted in candle show Cosy Owl's contest.

Judges whittled entries down to just 15 and artwork has been sent in from all over the East of England, from Norwich to Hinderclay in Suffolk.

Ms German said: "I chose Welney, it is a place of natural beauty especially in the winter when the swans choose to visit the Wildfowl Trust for their winter feeds.

"I used pyrography and leather to create my piece."

An organiser said: "Across the East of England, we have seen some truly fantastic artistic creations.

"It has been a challenge to shortlist the top 15 entries. However, they are included on our website for you to see and are listed in no particular order. Winners will be announced on February 10."