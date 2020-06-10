Advanced search

Museum’s masterpieces are reimagined with face masks in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

PUBLISHED: 15:15 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 10 June 2020

The Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge has released a collection of 'art for our time' greeting cards as a way of providing

The Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge has released a collection of 'art for our time' greeting cards as a way of providing "a playful perspective on our current lives" during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: THE FITZWILLIAM MUSEUM

The Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge has released a collection of ‘art for our time’ greeting cards as a way of providing “a playful perspective on our current lives” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the museum temporarily closed its doors to the public in March 2020, it’s collection of fine art remains in place...

“What happens in the lives of these masterpieces while the galleries are empty?” say the gallery.

“How might the subjects of our favourite paintings be entertaining themselves during this most unusual year?

“This was the inspiration behind the museum’s new range, Fitzwilliam Masterpieces 2020 Edition.”

John Everett Millais’ Bridesmaid dons a floral mask to match her silk gown, while The Twins, Kate and Grace Hoare, prepare for an outing with their faithful hound.

In Jan van Meyer’s portrait of The Daughters of Sir Matthew Decker, the girls play safely and ensure their little doll also follows social distancing measures.

“This sympathetically designed range provides a playful perspective on our current lives through the art we know and love.”

