Ely Art Lovers spring exhibition at Babylon Gallery

PUBLISHED: 08:09 09 April 2019

The Babylon Gallery will host a spring exhibition by the Ely Art Lovers group later this month. Picture: PAULINE STONEHOUSE.

The Babylon Gallery will host a spring exhibition by the Ely Art Lovers group later this month. Picture: PAULINE STONEHOUSE.

The Babylon Gallery will host a spring exhibition by the Ely Art Lovers group later this month.

Pauline Stonehouse, of the group, said: “We are a group of local artists grateful to the NHS for keeping us going through a myriad of pills, scans, X-rays, ops and follow ups.

“Our memories are shot and whilst painting we all enjoy a conversation about last nights crime drama that no one can remember the name of, the actors or the plot.

“One thing we have in common is our desire to paint. We meet each week in the bowls club that has become a real community hub for ukulele players, keep fit, trampoline, home educators and patchwork groups, not forgetting our excellent indoor and outdoor bowlers. “

As well as being an opportunity to buy art at affordable prices, there will be chance to meet the artists and enjoy a drink on Saturday May 4 from 2-4pm.

The exhibition, which will be on during the Ely Eel Festival, runs from 12 noon to 4pm from April 30 to May 12 and entry is free.

For more information visit www.elyartloversworkshop.com or call Pauline on 01353 667711 or 07710 537130.

