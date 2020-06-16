Advanced search

Babylon Gallery calls for artists to join exhibition ahead of summer reopening

PUBLISHED: 10:49 16 June 2020

Babylon ARTs has announced the re-opening of the Babylon Gallery on Ely’s riverside, following its temporary closure due to Covid-19.

The first exhibition will be their annual selected Summer Open exhibition, which over the past five years, has showcased hundreds of artists’ works.

And, thanks to funding from Arts Council England to support them through the Covid-19 pandemic, the gallery is not charging artists to submit their artworks.

Instead of the £10 per art work previously charged, they are asking that artists consider making a donation, or putting their waived fee towards purchasing an art work at the exhibition.

Claire Somerville, chief executive, said: “We’ll be hoping to fill our walls and plinths with a diverse range of art works from professional and amateur artists over the age of 16.

“This exhibition has previously included paintings, photography, ceramics, textiles, mixed media and more.

“We welcome submissions from all artists and we are particularly interested to exhibit work by those living in Cambridgeshire, West Norfolk and West Suffolk; disabled artists and artists who are from minority ethnic backgrounds.”

The exhibition will run from Saturday August 1 to Sunday September 6 and the gallery will be open Tuesday to Sunday,from 12pm to 4pm.

The deadline for submitting works is 10am on Monday July 13. More information can be found on via www.babylonarts.org.uk

