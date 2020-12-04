Advanced search

Babylon Gallery reopens with art exhibition that ‘has to be seen up close’

PUBLISHED: 15:53 04 December 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 04 December 2020

The Babylon Gallery in Ely has reopened with a timely exhibition that is inspired by the idea of ‘home’. Helen Murray with her work 'Trespassers’. Picture: CLAIRE SOMERVILLE/BABYLON GALLERY

The Babylon Gallery in Ely has reopened with a timely exhibition that is inspired by the idea of ‘home’. Helen Murray with her work 'Trespassers’. Picture: CLAIRE SOMERVILLE/BABYLON GALLERY

Archant

The Babylon Gallery in Ely has reopened with a timely exhibition that is inspired by the idea of ‘home’.

The team that runs the gallery say artist Helen Murray’s ‘Settlement - In Search of Home’ exhibition uses ‘a delicate and detailed process and has to be seen in-person to fully appreciate’.

Claire Somerville, chief executive of Babylon ARTS, said: “The work brings together tiny fragments of found objects and natural materials, that Helen refers to as her ‘treasures’.

“These are carefully assembled onto board, often in a grid format and the result is an astonishingly detailed and mesmerising collection of art works that have to be seen up close to be enjoyed fully.”

MORE: Exhibition is a celebration of creativity through lockdown and beyond

Helen won the ‘best in show’ award at the Babylon Gallery’s summer open in 2019, and has had to wait until now to have her solo exhibition, due to the challenges of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Helen, who completed a foundation course, but is otherwise self-taught, has a background in children’s and editorial illustration.

She said: “My aim is always to suggest rather than define, to nudge the imagination in the manner of poetry or music.”

Helen’s exhibition runs December 3 to January 24.

Visit www.babylonarts.org.uk for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Two stable blocks, turned into a 4-bed house without permission and lived in for four years is now perfectly legal says council

Stables at Alfie Acres in Little Downham that were converted to a house without planning permission, win legal right to remain. Picture; GOOGLE

Friends launch fund-raising appeal to support family of woman whose death is at the centre of murder inquiry

Morgan Green, 29, who was found dead at her home in Ely. Her death is now a murder investigation. Friends are rally to support her family and to provide for the cost of her funeral. Picture; GoFundMe

Watch ‘the most magical moment’ as more than 50 deer leap across snowy road

Carla Money captured the magical moment more than 40 deer crossed the snow-covered A1101 near Mildenhall. Picture: Instagram/@my.mini.moneys

Babylon Gallery reopens with art exhibition that ‘has to be seen up close’

The Babylon Gallery in Ely has reopened with a timely exhibition that is inspired by the idea of ‘home’. Helen Murray with her work 'Trespassers’. Picture: CLAIRE SOMERVILLE/BABYLON GALLERY

Stunning snaps show Ely Cathedral blanketed in snow as winter weather hits city

Morning snow in Ely today. Picture; SARA FOOTER