Babylon Gallery reopens with art exhibition that ‘has to be seen up close’

The Babylon Gallery in Ely has reopened with a timely exhibition that is inspired by the idea of ‘home’. Helen Murray with her work 'Trespassers’. Picture: CLAIRE SOMERVILLE/BABYLON GALLERY Archant

The Babylon Gallery in Ely has reopened with a timely exhibition that is inspired by the idea of ‘home’.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The team that runs the gallery say artist Helen Murray’s ‘Settlement - In Search of Home’ exhibition uses ‘a delicate and detailed process and has to be seen in-person to fully appreciate’.

Claire Somerville, chief executive of Babylon ARTS, said: “The work brings together tiny fragments of found objects and natural materials, that Helen refers to as her ‘treasures’.

“These are carefully assembled onto board, often in a grid format and the result is an astonishingly detailed and mesmerising collection of art works that have to be seen up close to be enjoyed fully.”

MORE: Exhibition is a celebration of creativity through lockdown and beyond

Helen won the ‘best in show’ award at the Babylon Gallery’s summer open in 2019, and has had to wait until now to have her solo exhibition, due to the challenges of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Helen, who completed a foundation course, but is otherwise self-taught, has a background in children’s and editorial illustration.

She said: “My aim is always to suggest rather than define, to nudge the imagination in the manner of poetry or music.”

Helen’s exhibition runs December 3 to January 24.

Visit www.babylonarts.org.uk for more information.