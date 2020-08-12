Advanced search

Babylon Arts announce public-voted winning artists who will receive a £1,800 commission

PUBLISHED: 16:02 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:02 12 August 2020

Ely-based ceramicist Louise Beale and sculptor Mike Hartley have been announced as the two artists winning a £1,800 commission for Babylon Arts’ outdoor project. Picture: BABYLON GALLERY/MIKE HARTLEY INSTAGRAM

Ely-based ceramicist Louise Beale and sculptor Mike Hartley have been announced as the two artists winning a £1,800 commission for Babylon Arts’ outdoor project. Picture: BABYLON GALLERY/MIKE HARTLEY INSTAGRAM

Archant

Ely-based ceramicist Louise Beale and sculptor Mike Hartley have been announced as the two artists winning a £1,800 commission for Babylon Arts’ outdoor project.

Mike Hartley: The Yesterday & Tomorrow MachineMike Hartley: The Yesterday & Tomorrow Machine

The Somewhere in Ely arts project was launched in the city earlier this year with the support of Babylon Arts, Ely Markets and Ely College.

Artists, makers and creators from across the country were invited to propose ideas for fun and unexpected things to happen in the city.

There were over 70 proposals offering performances, sculpture, installations, activities and events. But it was the job of Ely residents to vote on the final five shortlisted artists.

Project manager Amy Wormald said: “Louise Beale is a ceramic artist based in Ely. Her vision is to bring an installation of hundreds of ceramic sculptures to our city.

“Louise is inviting local people to get involved in and will be giving away free making kits to anyone who is interested.”

She added: “Mike Hartley makes kinetic sculptures using recycled materials. He is developing a fantastical contraption called the ‘The Yesterday and Tomorrow Machine.’

Ely-based ceramicist Louise Beale has been announced as one of the artists winning a �1,800 commission for Babylon Arts� �Somewhere in Ely� project. Picture: BABYLON ARTSEly-based ceramicist Louise Beale has been announced as one of the artists winning a �1,800 commission for Babylon Arts� �Somewhere in Ely� project. Picture: BABYLON ARTS

“We’ll share photos of him working in a forge on our social media channels over the coming weeks.”

MORE: Outdoor ‘fun and unexpected’ art projects

The two artists will be developing their work to share in Ely during October half term. Local residents are invited to get involved from August to September.

Ely-based ceramicist Louise Beale has won a £1,800 commission for Babylon Arts’ ‘Somewhere in Ely’ project. Picture: BABYLON ARTSEly-based ceramicist Louise Beale has won a £1,800 commission for Babylon Arts’ ‘Somewhere in Ely’ project. Picture: BABYLON ARTS

Anyone who would like to try their hand at making a model out of air-dry clay should contact the gallery.

Louise will be giving away ‘making packs’ to Ely residents, families, businesses, schools and care homes.

The packs include clay, paint and materials, and all the instructions you will need to make your own mini artwork.

Ely-based sculptor Mike Hartley has won a £1,800 commission for Babylon Arts’ ‘Somewhere in Ely’ project. Picture: MIKE HARTLEY/INSTAGRAM Ely-based sculptor Mike Hartley has won a £1,800 commission for Babylon Arts’ ‘Somewhere in Ely’ project. Picture: MIKE HARTLEY/INSTAGRAM

People can collect a free making pack from Babylon Gallery or from Ely Market on selected days or contact Louise directly to arrange for a pack to be delivered.

The project has been made possible using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

For more information click here or contact Louise on louise_ceramics@hotmail.co.uk

