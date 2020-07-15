Advanced search

Babylon Arts launches development programme with two £1,650 creative bursaries up for grabs

PUBLISHED: 09:53 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 15 July 2020

Creative youngsters from across Cambridgeshire are being encouraged to sign up for Babylon Arts’ new development programme, with the chosen two applicants receiving a £1,650 bursary each.

Applications for Babylon Young Curators are open to anyone aged 18 to 26 with an interest in a career in the creative industries.

The programme, which runs in Ely from September to May, offers training, skills development and support for those who have a passion for sharing their interest in the arts.

The time commitment is approximately one day a week, and participants will have an opportunity to work with artists and creative professionals, and to stage a major project or exhibition with guidance from experienced mentors.

Claire Somerville, chief executive officer of Babylon Arts, said: “To apply you don’t need any special qualifications. We’re looking for people who are enthusiastic and able to put the time into developing their skills and knowledge.

“If you have fresh ideas, and a passion for sharing your interest in the arts with other people, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.”

Amy Wormald, creative spaces manager at Babylon Arts, said: “We’re keen to hear from young people in the local area so if you know of someone who may be interested please share the details and encourage them contact us.”

“We can offer assistance if you have access needs or require specific support to make an application, so please do get in touch.”

Babylon Arts are inviting applications from young people across Cambridgeshire and beyond, but particularly welcome those in East Cambridgeshire and Fenland.

The deadline for applications is Monday August 10.

Full details about the opportunity and what’s involved can be found on the Babylon Arts website.

