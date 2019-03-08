Advanced search

One hundred of the most famous and influential women celebrated at Newmarket portrait exhibition

PUBLISHED: 14:35 23 March 2019

One hundred women are featured in the decade-long portrait project by Anita Corbin named ‘100 First Women Portraits’. Picture(s): ANITA CORBIN



Portraits of 100 of the most influential women are on display in Newmarket until June as part of a decade-long project.

Photographer Anita Corbin made a name for herself in the early 1980s when her series of informal young women portraits, named Visible Girls, quickly became well known.

Anita then went on to start photographing “ordinary women achieving extraordinary things” in sport, media, businesses, the military, arts, music and politics – creating 100 First Women.

She has shot the likes of Baroness Betty Boothroyd, the first woman speaker at the House of Commons, Angela Rippon, newscaster and Jenny Éclair, writer and comedienne.

All of the framed pictures are on display at Palace House in Newmarket until June 10.

The exhibition was created in 2018 to mark the centenary commemoration of the Representation of the People Act, which granted the vote to women over 30-years old.

