Have a go at creating pottery at Babylon Gallery as part of Anglian Potters exhibition

PUBLISHED: 11:33 08 September 2019

Work created by 15 members of the Anglian Potters group will be on display at the Babylon Gallery in Ely between September 26 and October 13. Some of the work is pictured.

Work created by 15 members of the Anglian Potters group will be on display at the Babylon Gallery in Ely between September 26 and October 13. Some of the work is pictured.

Work created by 15 members of the Anglian Potters group will be on display at the Babylon Gallery in Ely between September 26 and October 13.

Work created by 15 members of the Anglian Potters group will be on display at the Babylon Gallery in Ely between September 26 and October 13. Some of the work is pictured.

From wheel-thrown vessels to hand-built sculpture, the exhibition will showcase the diversity of clay.

Makers will be on hand throughout to demonstrate different clay-working techniques and members of the public are invited to ask questions - and even to have a go themselves.

Helen Humphreys, exhibition co-ordinator, said: "There hasn't been a ceramics exhibition there for a number of years, so it's good to be back.

"Every weekend some of our members will be on hand to demonstrate and answer questions about their work."

The gallery is open Tuesday to Sunday from 12noon to 4pm and there will be a preview event from 6-8pm on Thursday September 26. All the work is for sale.

