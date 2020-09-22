Advanced search

Award-winning artist to present new exhibition in Ely inspired by local landscape

PUBLISHED: 06:00 23 September 2020

Ely painter Amy Wormald is to showcase paintings inspired by urban and rural landscapes within 20 miles of Ely at the Babylon Gallery. Her colourful work will be on display in an exhibition titled ‘20-mile radius’ from September 29 to October 11. Picture: AMY WORMALD

An Ely artist is to showcase paintings inspired by urban and rural landscapes within 20 miles of Ely at the Babylon Gallery.

Contemporary painter Amy Wormald’s colourful work will be on display in an exhibition titled ‘20-mile radius’ from September 29 to October 11.

Inspired by the Fens, construction and growth, her range of work includes small studies of colour in nature, large canvases of building sites and roadworks, and a series of paintings showing fen skies and vibrant sunsets. Original framed works in oil and acrylic will be available to browse or buy.

The exhibition was originally scheduled to take place in April but was postponed.

She said: “The work has been stacked up around my house just waiting for an audience.”

Amy graduated with a fine art degree in 2002 but stopped painting soon after, and didn’t pick up a paintbrush again until 2016. 

She started exhibiting in 2017, and won accolades in the Cambridge Open Art Exhibition in 2017, best in show at Cambridge open art exhibition 2018 and top 20 award in Cambridge open art exhibition 2019. 

Amy staged her first solo exhibition in September 2018 at the RIBA prize-winning Storeys Field Centre.

In 2019 she was spotted as an emerging contemporary artist to watch, and was shortlisted for the D-Contemporary Painting Prize in London.

Amy’s exhibition catalogue can be viewed on the Babylon Arts website.

The exhibition is open Tuesday to Sunday, 12pm to 4pm, and entry is free.

