Everything you need to know about The Great Ely Potato Race 2019

The Ely Potato Race, which raises money for local charities each year, returns to the city this Saturday (October 12). Picture: AUSTEN DACK Archant

The Great Ely Potato Race, which raises money for local charities each year, returns to the city this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

potato race front page taster pic potato race front page taster pic

The annual relay race is being held on Saturday (October 12) and will be officially started by Mayor of Ely, Mike Rouse.

The contest, which is organised by Isle of Ely Produce with the help of over 30 local potato farmers, sees teams racing to the Market Place and back to the end of the High Street, near Ely Cathedral.

The race, which requires each competitor to run with a bag of potatoes on his or her back, is said to be the only city centre potato race in the world.

Oliver Boutwood, director of Isle of Ely Produce, said: "Last year's race was amazing - more than 1,000 people lined the streets."

You may also want to watch:

"The race fits in nicely with our campaign which highlights the journey the potato makes from field to the frier which is why we are giving away free chips. It also brings agriculture into our city, and people love to see the races."

The event also coincides with Ely Cathedral's harvest festival and races start at 11.30am. A school's race will also take place.

Each team consists of two people, over the age of 17. Competitors are encouraged to dress up and the KD Theatre panto dame will be on the track too.

If you would like to enter a last minute mens team (it can be a company or two individuals) call 01353 658216 or email austen@isleofely.co.uk