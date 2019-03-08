Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Everything you need to know about The Great Ely Potato Race 2019

PUBLISHED: 14:59 08 October 2019

The Ely Potato Race, which raises money for local charities each year, returns to the city this Saturday (October 12). Picture: AUSTEN DACK

The Ely Potato Race, which raises money for local charities each year, returns to the city this Saturday (October 12). Picture: AUSTEN DACK

Archant

The Great Ely Potato Race, which raises money for local charities each year, returns to the city this weekend.

potato race front page taster picpotato race front page taster pic

The annual relay race is being held on Saturday (October 12) and will be officially started by Mayor of Ely, Mike Rouse.

The contest, which is organised by Isle of Ely Produce with the help of over 30 local potato farmers, sees teams racing to the Market Place and back to the end of the High Street, near Ely Cathedral.

The race, which requires each competitor to run with a bag of potatoes on his or her back, is said to be the only city centre potato race in the world.

Oliver Boutwood, director of Isle of Ely Produce, said: "Last year's race was amazing - more than 1,000 people lined the streets."

You may also want to watch:

"The race fits in nicely with our campaign which highlights the journey the potato makes from field to the frier which is why we are giving away free chips. It also brings agriculture into our city, and people love to see the races."

The event also coincides with Ely Cathedral's harvest festival and races start at 11.30am. A school's race will also take place.

Each team consists of two people, over the age of 17. Competitors are encouraged to dress up and the KD Theatre panto dame will be on the track too.

If you would like to enter a last minute mens team (it can be a company or two individuals) call 01353 658216 or email austen@isleofely.co.uk

Most Read

Burrows to close bookshop after 25 years -but newsagent round the corner will remain open

Annabel Reddick of Burrows who has announced its Ely bookshop is to close. the family newsagent however will remain. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

‘It looks like he swerved, lost control and then overturned’ says passer by after lucky escape for East Cambridgeshire village

This happened about 10.45am on Tuesday October 8, south of the cross roads on New Road, Haddenham. No-one was hurt but the road was closed for removal. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

Tattoo parlour in Littleport to ink butterfly designs to raise awareness of funding hit baby loss charity

A tattoo parlour in Littleport will be inking butterfly designs to raise money for a baby loss charity that has been forced to suspend its counselling service. Pictured are staff Paula Islam, Rianne Farrow, Sarah Reed, Iliya Lliev. Picture: ALL SACRED TATTOO

Two rushed to hospital with unknown injuries after major two-car smash on A1101 Wisbech Road near Littleport

Two have been injured following a major car crash on the A1101 Wisbech Road near Littleport on Monday, October 7. Picture: Twitter/@EastCambsCops

Soham factory Ivor Searle welcomes four new apprentices

Soham engineering firm Ivor Searle invests in new apprentices. Pictured is Shane Shanks; Brodie Brewer; Jacob Low; Connor Jones. Picture: IVOR SEARLE

Most Read

Burrows to close bookshop after 25 years -but newsagent round the corner will remain open

Annabel Reddick of Burrows who has announced its Ely bookshop is to close. the family newsagent however will remain. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

‘It looks like he swerved, lost control and then overturned’ says passer by after lucky escape for East Cambridgeshire village

This happened about 10.45am on Tuesday October 8, south of the cross roads on New Road, Haddenham. No-one was hurt but the road was closed for removal. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

Tattoo parlour in Littleport to ink butterfly designs to raise awareness of funding hit baby loss charity

A tattoo parlour in Littleport will be inking butterfly designs to raise money for a baby loss charity that has been forced to suspend its counselling service. Pictured are staff Paula Islam, Rianne Farrow, Sarah Reed, Iliya Lliev. Picture: ALL SACRED TATTOO

Two rushed to hospital with unknown injuries after major two-car smash on A1101 Wisbech Road near Littleport

Two have been injured following a major car crash on the A1101 Wisbech Road near Littleport on Monday, October 7. Picture: Twitter/@EastCambsCops

Soham factory Ivor Searle welcomes four new apprentices

Soham engineering firm Ivor Searle invests in new apprentices. Pictured is Shane Shanks; Brodie Brewer; Jacob Low; Connor Jones. Picture: IVOR SEARLE

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘She is my little best friend’ – Plea to find mental health support dog to mum-of-three missing in Soham

Plea to find mental health support dog Tia missing in Soham. Picture: ANDREA MELLOR

‘It looks like he swerved, lost control and then overturned’ says passer by after lucky escape for East Cambridgeshire village

This happened about 10.45am on Tuesday October 8, south of the cross roads on New Road, Haddenham. No-one was hurt but the road was closed for removal. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

Fenland farm worker, 55, sent sexual voice messages and gifts – including underwear – to his boss’s teenage daughter

Fenland farm working David Eames sent sexual messages and gifts – including underwear – to his boss’s teenage daughter. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Racegoer who nearly died at edge of track to thank those who saved his life

Critical care paramedic Neil Flowers (left) who attended Bob Burford at Fakenham Racecourse in March. Picture: EAAA

Sir Trevor McDonald to talk about his new book at Lighthouse Centre in Ely

Journalist and newsreader Sir Trevor McDonald is coming to Ely on October 16 to talk about his new book. Picture: TOPPING BOOKSELLERS.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists