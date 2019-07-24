Ely author wins top award for his latest adventure tale

Members of the Ely 2002 Book Club with their winning book 'I Will Find You'. Picture: JANINE HORNSBY

Daniel Mason, * Wednesday, July 24, 2019

11:56 AM

John M. Taylor's 'I Will Find You' was voted as the Ely 2002 Book Club's book of the year recently, as he surprised attendees at the latest club meeting by signing books and answering questions.

'I Will Find You', published by Austin Macauley Publishers, is a tale of mystery and intrigue based on the adventures of Robbie Spalding who starts in wartime Fenland and travels across the world to Australia to begin a new life.

The book details how Robbie's journey progresses as he arrives into adulthood, plus the added drama of a few unexpected twists and turns.

Mr Taylor was born in Ely in 1944 and raised in Littleport, and has worked in 20 different countries including Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

For more information on 'I Will Find You' or how to purchase the book, please visit https://www.austinmacauley.com/book/i-will-find-you.