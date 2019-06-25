Ely fisherman publishes book about his adventures as a fisherman

Ely author and fisherman Henry Giles' new book, How To Catch More Salmon, is now on sale at Topping and Co Booksellers. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Ben Jolley Tuesday, June 25, 2019

10:33 AM

To send a link to this page to a friend, you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ely author and fisherman Henry Giles' new book, How To Catch More Salmon, is now on sale at Topping and Co Booksellers. Picture: SUBMITTED. Ely author and fisherman Henry Giles' new book, How To Catch More Salmon, is now on sale at Topping and Co Booksellers. Picture: SUBMITTED.

The salmon fisher, who lives in the city with his wife Chloe and 12-year-old daughter Pippa, said: "It's the one species of fish anglers are unlikely to target in the East of England and the Fens in particular.

"The Atlantic Salmon is caught north of East Anglia (the rivers of Yorkshire and Tyneside) and south of the region (running famous Channel rivers like the Hampshire Avon and Test).

"But if it means driving 350 miles to catch a salmon (which I frequently do - driving up to Scotland that is, not always catching a salmon) then so be it."

In the book Henry, who moved to Ely after living in Soham, talks about his life as a fisherman which "has included overseas travel and my first trip to Norway, in 2009, was via local airport Stansted.

You may also want to watch:

"Another destination is New Brunswick, Canada, and I've also fished in Russia, east of Murmansk. It's all in my book, and the adventures I had along the way.

Because after some 35 years of salmon fishing career (I caught my first on Scotland's River Conon aged 14) I decided to write a book about my passion that segued at several times in my career into my job.

"I worked twice at the Emap, then Bauer specialist fishing title, Trout and Salmon, in Peterborough.

"The book contains wisdom from fishing greats like Arthur Oglesby through to William B Currie, Sandy Leventon and others, who I'd been lucky enough to meet, and many of them to fish with.

"The central theme of the book is 'think and catch more fish', but to enjoy the sport via more nuanced and philosophical aspects is important.

"Get it, teach it and share it, on British salmon rivers, but also on the rivers of Norway, Canada and Russia. Enhance the common good and turn the dream of a fishing lifetime into a new reality that will astound you and feed your passion."

Henry is being interviewed live on Cambridge 105 Radio on Saturday July 6 from 10.30am.