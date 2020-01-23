January 23 2020 Latest news:

Novelist Guinevere Glasfurd to launch new book focusing on Littleport riots

Novelist Guinevere Glasfurd will launch her latest book in Ely. Picture: TOPPING & COMPANY BOOKSELLERS
Novelist Guinevere Glasfurd will launch her latest book in Ely. Picture: TOPPING & COMPANY BOOKSELLERS

Thursday, January 23, 2020
5:30 PM

Guinevere Glasfurd will launch her second novel 'The Year Without Summer' at the Toppings Bookshop in Ely, outlining the Fen riots in 1816 and the global climate crisis.

Guinevere, whose debut novel 'The Words In My Hand' was shortlisted for the 2016 Costa first novel and authors' club best first novel awards, writes about individuals seeking a better future after a volcanic eruption in Indonesia in 1815.

Her latest work also focuses on how a climate catastrophe impacted on class politics while scrutinising exploitation, injustice and giving a voice to the silenced.

A Toppings spokesperson said: "We're delighted to welcome Guinevere to Toppings in Ely for a thought-provoking and enthralling evening."

Guinevere will be attending the launch on Thursday, February 6 starting at 7.30pm.

For more information or to book, visit https://www.toppingbooks.co.uk/events/ely/guinevere-glasfurd/.

