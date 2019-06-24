June 24 2019 Latest news:

Ely family set to launch new children’s book this weekend

Pat Dittner is launching her family's new book, No Time For Tea, in Willingham this Saturday (June 29).
Monday, June 24, 2019
3:42 PM

The first edition of 'No Time for Tea' will be revealed at a launch event in Willingham this Saturday (June 29).

The book has been put together by grandparents Pat and Mike Dittner from Haddenham, Anton and Charlotte Dittner from Soham who have a young daughter and Eleanor and Gareth Beddoe, parents of two from Essex.

Mike said: "We'd love people to drop in and meet the authors and relax in the café, and of course, there will be toys and activities for the children."

'No Time for Tea' is a children's book aimed at three to five-year-olds and introduces Doctor Lottie, a busy working mum, as she goes through her busy day.

The launch event will be held at The Book and Warren café between 11am-3pm.

After the event, the book will be available in all local bookshops and at www.doctorlottie.co.uk.

