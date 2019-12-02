Peep Show star David Mitchell captivates Ely audience at book talk

December 2 2019 Latest news:
Clare Butler
Monday, December 2, 2019
3:45 PM
The 45-year-old held the event at Ely Cathedral last Tuesday (November 26) to talk about his book Dishonesty is the Second Best Policy.
The star of Peep Show's book is has been labelled as a "funny, provocative and refreshing celebration (and commiseration) of the state of things in our - not entirely glorious - modern world".
The talk focused on aspects of life that supposedly trouble Mitchell, including UKIP, Brexit, phone etiquette and twerking.
The night promised to be "incisive, hilarious and brilliantly observed comedy of the absurdities of the present age".
And members of the audience took to social media to praise the evening.
One commented: "What a great speaker David Mitchell is, it was such an engaging evening."
The event was organised by Toppings Ely.