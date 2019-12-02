Peep Show star David Mitchell captivates Ely audience at book talk

Peep Show star David Mitchell captivates Ely audience at book talk. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Clare Butler Monday, December 2, 2019

3:45 PM

To send a link to this page to a friend, you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

My new book "Dishonesty is the Second-Best Policy" is now out! It is available as a proper book, an ebook or as the sound of me reading it all out. You can buy it here - https://t.co/iMCkGS7lFN - or in a shop. I hope you do. pic.twitter.com/W5VQhjoSxB — David Mitchell (@RealDMitchell) November 7, 2019

The 45-year-old held the event at Ely Cathedral last Tuesday (November 26) to talk about his book Dishonesty is the Second Best Policy.

The star of Peep Show's book is has been labelled as a "funny, provocative and refreshing celebration (and commiseration) of the state of things in our - not entirely glorious - modern world".

The talk focused on aspects of life that supposedly trouble Mitchell, including UKIP, Brexit, phone etiquette and twerking.

The night promised to be "incisive, hilarious and brilliantly observed comedy of the absurdities of the present age".

And members of the audience took to social media to praise the evening.

One commented: "What a great speaker David Mitchell is, it was such an engaging evening."

You may also want to watch:

The event was organised by Toppings Ely.