April 28 2020 Latest news:

Ely composer aims to take listeners through space in debut album

Composer Chris Warner from Ely aims to take listeners through 46 billion lightyears with his debut album. Picture: SUPPLIED
Composer Chris Warner from Ely aims to take listeners through 46 billion lightyears with his debut album. Picture: SUPPLIED

Tuesday, April 28, 2020
6:14 PM

To send a link to this page to a friend, you must be logged in.

Chris Warner will release ‘Wonders of the Cosmos’ next month, which was recorded at Ely Cathedral and at Abbey Road Studios, combines the power of the cathedral organ with a string orchestra.

The album is ordered by astronomical distance of seven objects and phenomena of the universe and features the likes of British soprano Grace Davidson combined with the sound of Ely Cathedral’s organ and Abbey Road Studios, where the album was also recorded.

As well as being a composer for the Royal Shakespeare Company, Warner is also an orchestrator and sound designer, working on the likes of BBC crime drama McMafia and the award-winning film, Common People.

Warner’s album ‘Wonders of the Cosmos’ is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music from May 15.

You may also want to watch:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Burglar jailed for stealing from home of woman who had died just 13 days earlier

Carl Scarrow was caught stealing from a woman’s house less than two weeks after she had died. He had socks over his hands to enter the property. He stole five remotes and a video camera. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past: Chapel Wall underneath garden wall. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/SHANNON HOGAN

Mayor James Palmer rejects ‘massive slap in the face to the county council’ criticism of move to Ely

Mayor James Palmer dismissed criticism of a move by the combined authority to Ely claiming it is all a question of budget savings.. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Group travel from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre amid lockdown

Three anglers travelled from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre on Saturday, April 25. Picture: Archant

Jail for drug dealer who hid 100 bags of white powder in socks and stashed £6,000 inside waste bin

Erjon Madani, of Lynn Road, Chettisham, hid 100 bags of white powder in two socks, stashed £235 inside a pair of shorts and £6,000 inside a waste bin. He has been jailed for 30 months. Pictures: POLICE

More Reviews