Ely composer aims to take listeners through space in debut album

Composer Chris Warner from Ely aims to take listeners through 46 billion lightyears with his debut album. Picture: SUPPLIED

Daniel Mason, * Tuesday, April 28, 2020

6:14 PM

Chris Warner will release ‘Wonders of the Cosmos’ next month, which was recorded at Ely Cathedral and at Abbey Road Studios, combines the power of the cathedral organ with a string orchestra.

The album is ordered by astronomical distance of seven objects and phenomena of the universe and features the likes of British soprano Grace Davidson combined with the sound of Ely Cathedral’s organ and Abbey Road Studios, where the album was also recorded.

As well as being a composer for the Royal Shakespeare Company, Warner is also an orchestrator and sound designer, working on the likes of BBC crime drama McMafia and the award-winning film, Common People.

Warner’s album ‘Wonders of the Cosmos’ is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music from May 15.

