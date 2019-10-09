Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke to talk about his new book at King’s Ely

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke will be waltzing into Ely on Sunday October 20.. Picture: TOPPING BOOKSELLERS.

Ben Jolley Wednesday, October 9, 2019

4:05 PM

Prepare to be swept off your feet as the dancer and Sunday Times bestselling author gives a talk about his new book 'Moonlight over Mayfair' at King's Ely.

With 200,000 followers on Twitter, and with Christmas just a quick step away, this is your chance to meet a Strictly legend.

Known as Mr Debonair, he'll be sharing all about the inter-war drama that is set in the glamorous ballrooms of London's stunning Buckingham Hotel.

The talk, organised by Topping Booksellers, takes place in The Hayward Theatre and doors open at 7.10pm for a 7.30pm start. Admission costs £18.99 (including book) or £7 (entry only).

To book visit www.toppingbooks.co.uk/events/ely/anton-du-beke/