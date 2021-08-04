News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Things to do

501 word challenge for children

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 12:36 PM August 4, 2021   
Ely 501 is back - the summer writing challenge for children. Here's the team behind it. 

Ely 501 is back - the summer writing challenge for children. Here's the team behind it. - Credit: Ely 501

A creative writing challenge for Cambridgeshire has been relaunched by David Learner and Annabel Reddick in partnership with Visit Ely. 

They have been supported by head judge, Julian Sedgwick. 

David says "For four years until 2018, we laughed, hooted and cried some years over the wonderful, unique stories. Now we'd like to do it again!" 
 

If you're 14 and under, you can enter by writing a story in 501 words or less.  

The stories cam be happy, sad, fantastical adventures on the high seas or outer space or simply that place at the bottom of the garden....wherever you want to go! 
 

The winners will have their stories published in a special book that anyone can buy and will also be invited to an awards ceremony. 
 

The closing date is Friday October 1 and entries can be handed in to Oliver Cromwell House in Ely. 
 

Don't forget to include your name, address, date of birth and the name of your parent/guardian as well as a contact number or email address. 

 
For more information, visit the Ely 501 Facebook page to send a message.

You may also want to watch:

Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Giant cuppa outside High Flyer with the enforcement notice now showing around the bottom. 

Eight page enforcement notice wrapped round giant cuppa  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Newmarket Nights Friday July 30

Gallery

Did you go to Newmarket Nights? Spot yourself in our gallery

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Adrian-Nicu Cozac, of Lynn Road, Ely, raped a vulnerable woman in a children’s play park before going back to a bar.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Jail for 'predator' who raped vulnerable woman in children's play park

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
More than 30 firefighters were called to the blaze in Haddenham, East Cambridgeshire.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews called to stables building blaze

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus