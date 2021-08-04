Published: 12:36 PM August 4, 2021

Ely 501 is back - the summer writing challenge for children. Here's the team behind it. - Credit: Ely 501

A creative writing challenge for Cambridgeshire has been relaunched by David Learner and Annabel Reddick in partnership with Visit Ely.

They have been supported by head judge, Julian Sedgwick.

David says "For four years until 2018, we laughed, hooted and cried some years over the wonderful, unique stories. Now we'd like to do it again!"



If you're 14 and under, you can enter by writing a story in 501 words or less.

The stories cam be happy, sad, fantastical adventures on the high seas or outer space or simply that place at the bottom of the garden....wherever you want to go!



The winners will have their stories published in a special book that anyone can buy and will also be invited to an awards ceremony.



The closing date is Friday October 1 and entries can be handed in to Oliver Cromwell House in Ely.



Don't forget to include your name, address, date of birth and the name of your parent/guardian as well as a contact number or email address.



For more information, visit the Ely 501 Facebook page to send a message.