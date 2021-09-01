Published: 10:47 AM September 1, 2021 Updated: 10:51 AM September 1, 2021

If you weren’t already aware, naturism is the engagement in regular social activities in the nude.

For many people, it is something of a difficult practice to understand.

But, for the growing community of naturists in Britain, there are obvious benefits.

These include helping with body image, self-esteem and general wellbeing.

The outdoor swimming pool at Croft Country Club near Wisbech. - Credit: WWW.PITCHUP.COM

It’s something that can be great for your mental and physical health as well as a novel and enjoyable experience.

Cambridgeshire is home to the very popular Croft Country Club right in the heart of the fens near Wisbech, the county’s only naturist camp.

Here are seven reasons to give the campsite and facilities a go.

Entertainment

Every other Saturday night at Croft Country Club there is live entertainment for guests to enjoy the liberating experience of dancing the night away fully naked.

Expect live performers and bands followed by a disco to make your Saturday evening one to remember.

The clubhouse with dancefloor and disco at Croft Country Club near Wisbech - Credit: WWW.PITCHUP.COM

Sport activities

With courts to try your hand at volleyball, mini tennis, pétanque and shuffleboard, as well as an 18-hole putting green, you’ll do well to run out of ways to unleash your competitive streak on your clothless companions during your stay.

Swimming

Skinny dipping is one of the most popular aspects to a naturalist lifestyle.

Croft’s 28ft x 14ft indoor and 30ft x 15ft outdoor swimming pools mean that you can enjoy this unique sensation whatever the weather.

The indoor swimming pool at Croft Country Club near Wisbech - Credit: WWW.PITCHUP.COM

Games and TV rooms

For some more laidback activities, the club’s indoor games room (complete with pool and table tennis) and TV room are an alternative way to unwind during your break.

Family-friendly

Croft Country Club are proud to be known as “the friendly, family naturist club”, and members clearly concur with this sentiment.

Naturism itself can be a great way to introduce children to the ideas about the changes their bodies will undergo as they grow up.

Harmful depictions of the ‘perfect body’ are increasingly prevalent these days in all sorts of media kids are exposed to.

The putting green and shower block in the Dell Meadow at Croft Country Club near Wisbech - Credit: WWW.PITCHUP.COM

Naturism can offer children a more healthy outlook.

With the aforementioned facilities and activities to keep your kids busy as well, it will give the adults plenty of time for some much-needed relaxation.

Welcoming members of staff

Hosts Jane and JJ are popular with their guests because of the friendly atmosphere they foster at Croft.

One Tripadvisor user described them as “very friendly and courteous”.

And a Pitchup user commented that they were so well received that they “felt when leaving that we had known the people there for ages and truly did not want to leave.”

It is a prerequisite of any good naturist community to do the utmost to ensure its guests feel comfortable and safe at all times.

Visitors to the Croft Country Club can be assured of this.

Local attractions

Whooper swans hatched from injured resident birds at Welney Wetland Centre have been snapped heading north towards Iceland. Picture: Bob Ellis / WWT - Credit: WWT

For things to do in the surrounding area, guests have the option of horse riding a ten-minute drive away in Outwell, fishing five minutes away at Townsend Lake, or birdwatching 25 minutes away at Welney WWT Centre.

All great ways to appreciate the local scenery and wildlife.

Offering 60 electrical hook-ups for caravans, plenty of tent pitches and log cabins, as well as all the facilities you could ask for, why not pay Croft a visit the next time you fancy a short local getaway.

