What Cambridgeshire has to offer this Bank Holiday weekend

The August Bank Holiday weekend is fast approaching, and there are events being planned all over Cambridgeshire.

The whole family can get involved in a Family Bushcraft Weekend happening at the Kingfisher Bridge Wetland in Wicken.

People can stay overnight on Saturday to Sunday (August 27-28) and learn bushcraft skills, including how to craft useful survival items, set up a shelter with tarps for an overnight stay, and cook dinner and breakfast on a self-made campfire.

For more information, visit www.kingfisherbushcraft.co.uk.

Something else to get your hands on is the Scrap Heap Challenge at March Library on Friday (August 26).

People can build their own vehicles - including wheels - made from mixed recycled items, and then race their creations down a ramp.

The challenge is suitable for all ages, and participants can work together in teams. It costs £2.50 per vehicle and refreshments are included. Places may be booked with library staff and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Visit www.library.live for more information.

Anyone who prefers something more cultural can visit the 2022 Babylon ARTS Summer Open, at the Babylon Gallery in Ely, until Sunday (August 28).

The exhibition features works from professional and amateur artists based in East Anglia and beyond.

More than 370 artworks by over 140 artists have been chosen for this year's exhibition.

Visit www.babylonarts.org.uk for more information.

Those after a bit more excitement can head to Chatteris for an adrenaline rush.

Just north of town is the North London Sky Diving Centre.

The centre runs flights from where people can make a jump from a height of either 10,000 or 15,000 feet.

You can jump on your own or perform a tandem jump for an additional fee.

The centre also offers other activities including a hovercraft experience and skydiving inside a wind tunnel.

Visit www.ukskydiving.com to book or to find out more.