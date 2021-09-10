Published: 1:15 PM September 10, 2021

The Society of East Anglian Watercolourists committee at their exhibition at the Babylon Gallery in Ely. - Credit: Babylon ARTS

Art fans can be treated to over 130 watercolour paintings and unframed works at a gallery exhibition this month.

The Society of East Anglian Watercolourists (SEAW) launched their WaterWays exhibition at the Babylon Gallery in Ely earlier this month, having not been able to showcase their work last year due to Covid restrictions.

All 137 paintings from the SEAW, regular exhibitors at the Babylon Gallery, show a range of compositions, techniques and styles, as well as a collection of unframed works.

SEAW are also offering watercolour workshops throughout September to encourage beginners and professional artists, too.

There are over 130 watercolour paintings on the walls of Babylon Gallery in Ely as part of an exhibition throughout September. - Credit: Babylon ARTS

Claire Somerville, chief executive at Babylon ARTS, said: “We’re delighted to be able to host the SEAW for another year at the Babylon Gallery.

“The variety of works is astonishing and shows what’s possible through the medium of watercolour.”

A watercolour exhibition is now on show at the Babylon Gallery in Ely. - Credit: Babylon ARTS

The WaterWays exhibition will be on show until Sunday, September 26 and is open Tuesday to Sunday, 12-4pm free of charge.

For more details and to book a place on a workshop, visit: https://www.babylonarts.org.uk/gallery/view,waterways_22817.htm.