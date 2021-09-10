'Astonishing' watercolour exhibition returns after one year out
- Credit: Babylon ARTS
Art fans can be treated to over 130 watercolour paintings and unframed works at a gallery exhibition this month.
The Society of East Anglian Watercolourists (SEAW) launched their WaterWays exhibition at the Babylon Gallery in Ely earlier this month, having not been able to showcase their work last year due to Covid restrictions.
All 137 paintings from the SEAW, regular exhibitors at the Babylon Gallery, show a range of compositions, techniques and styles, as well as a collection of unframed works.
SEAW are also offering watercolour workshops throughout September to encourage beginners and professional artists, too.
Claire Somerville, chief executive at Babylon ARTS, said: “We’re delighted to be able to host the SEAW for another year at the Babylon Gallery.
“The variety of works is astonishing and shows what’s possible through the medium of watercolour.”
The WaterWays exhibition will be on show until Sunday, September 26 and is open Tuesday to Sunday, 12-4pm free of charge.
For more details and to book a place on a workshop, visit: https://www.babylonarts.org.uk/gallery/view,waterways_22817.htm.
