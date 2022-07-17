Gallery

The Script, led by Danny O'Donoghue, sent fans into raptures at Newmarket Nights having seen their show postponed twice due to Covid-19. - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Twice they were defied by Covid, but it was third time lucky for one Irish band at Newmarket Nights who ensured hundreds if not thousands of revellers did not go home disappointed.

The Script were in town, electrifying the town’s July Racecourse with a flurry of classic hits as the two-year wait for an appearance finally came to an end.

Straight into the thick of the summer sunshine on July 15, lead singer Danny O’Donoghue burst onto stage to greet the many that turned out for a plentiful night of alt-rock pop entertainment.

The Script, led by Danny O'Donoghue, sent fans into raptures at Newmarket Nights having seen their show postponed twice due to Covid-19. - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

It was not long until the many couples, friends, families including children on parents’ shoulders were taking a liking to O’Donoghue, who throughout the night developed into a fans’ favourite.

In fact, the crowd may well have been grateful to just witness the band, who were originally meant to play at Newmarket in June 2020 but that was ruled out due to the first Covid-19 lockdown.

The Script, led by Danny O'Donoghue, sent fans into raptures at Newmarket Nights having seen their show postponed twice due to Covid-19. - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

The Script, led by Danny O'Donoghue, sent fans into raptures at Newmarket Nights having seen their show postponed twice due to Covid-19. - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

That tag became more prominent, kicking off a 90-minute spectacular as part of their greatest hits tour with Superheroes, before quickly linking into Rain to set the early tone.

In between songs, there were times where O’Donoghue mixed his light-hearted nature, including spotting a fan with an inflatable man claimed by the singer to be his date, with a touch of inspiring words.

The Script, led by Danny O'Donoghue, sent fans into raptures at Newmarket Nights having seen their show postponed twice due to Covid-19. - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

The Script, led by Danny O'Donoghue, sent fans into raptures at Newmarket Nights having seen their show postponed twice due to Covid-19. - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

It was this blend that gripped the fans’ attention, as O’Donoghue, drummer Glen Power and lead guitarist Mark Sheehan immersed themselves (literally) into the crowds to play ‘Nothing’.

Words of inspiration from O’Donoghue were carefully listened to, as well as memories from years gone by as part of the band’s tour.

When the stage was left empty for a few moments and O’Donoghue thanked the crowd, there was a hint of doubt as to whether that was that for the night.

The Script, led by Danny O'Donoghue, sent fans into raptures at Newmarket Nights having seen their show postponed twice due to Covid-19. - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

The Script, led by Danny O'Donoghue, sent fans into raptures at Newmarket Nights having seen their show postponed twice due to Covid-19. - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

But, it only united the audience even more as an ensemble of noise followed for songs For The First Time, No Good In Goodbye, Breakeven and The Man Who Can’t Be Moved.

And with classic songs lighting up the show, it was only fitting for Hall of Fame to begin a symphony of clapping and earn perhaps the loudest voice of appreciation all evening.

The Script, led by Danny O'Donoghue, sent fans into raptures at Newmarket Nights having seen their show postponed twice due to Covid-19. - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

The Script, led by Danny O'Donoghue, sent fans into raptures at Newmarket Nights having seen their show postponed twice due to Covid-19. - Credit: Angela Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Even on their way out, some were still humming the lyrics they just heard and amid a wave of positive energy, it is no wonder why The Script is one of Ireland’s most successful acts of recent times.