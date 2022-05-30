Cy Payne was a musical director with the Downham Market Swing Orchestra for 25 years. - Credit: Contributed/DMSO

A musical director who worked with the likes of Sir Elton John and Shirley Bassey will be honoured with a memorial concert.

Cy Payne, of Ten Mile Bank, was a musical director with the Downham Market Swing Orchestra (DMSO) for 25 years before he died last July aged 86.

A spokesperson for DMSO said: “DMSO will be playing music arranged by Cy on July 2 in celebration of his life under the new directorship of Richard Dawson.

“We are currently a 20-piece band with vocalists. All proceeds will be going to Tapping House Hospice, Norfolk.”

Mr Payne was also a composer and arranger including for television, radio and theatre.

As well as Sir Elton, other notable names he worked with include Billy Connolly and Julio Iglesias, and composed music for Trooping the Colour and royal weddings.

The concert will be held at Downham Market Town Hall, Bridge Street, PE38 9DW.

Tickets cost £10 - to buy, visit: https://bit.ly/3NHWXbV, call 07980955461 or you can pay on the door.