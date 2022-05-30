News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Things to do

Music director Cy Payne to be honoured with memorial gig

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:36 PM May 30, 2022
Cy Payne of Downham Market Swing Orchestra

Cy Payne was a musical director with the Downham Market Swing Orchestra for 25 years. - Credit: Contributed/DMSO

A musical director who worked with the likes of Sir Elton John and Shirley Bassey will be honoured with a memorial concert. 

Cy Payne, of Ten Mile Bank, was a musical director with the Downham Market Swing Orchestra (DMSO) for 25 years before he died last July aged 86. 

A spokesperson for DMSO said: “DMSO will be playing music arranged by Cy on July 2 in celebration of his life under the new directorship of Richard Dawson.  

“We are currently a 20-piece band with vocalists. All proceeds will be going to Tapping House Hospice, Norfolk.” 

Mr Payne was also a composer and arranger including for television, radio and theatre. 

Cy Payne of Downham Market Swing Orchestra

Cy Payne, who was musical director of the Downham Market Swing Orchestra, also worked with the likes of Sir Elton John and Shirley Bassey during his career. - Credit: Contributed/DMSO

As well as Sir Elton, other notable names he worked with include Billy Connolly and Julio Iglesias, and composed music for Trooping the Colour and royal weddings. 

The concert will be held at Downham Market Town Hall, Bridge Street, PE38 9DW. 

Tickets cost £10 - to buy, visit: https://bit.ly/3NHWXbV, call 07980955461 or you can pay on the door. 

Music
Celebrity
Downham Market News
Littleport News

Don't Miss

Google Maps image of Ely Road, with houses and trees either side.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Pedestrian struck on Ely Road in Littleport

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Change of use to cafe, pub and guest house for the Anchor at Sutton Gault

East Cambridgeshire District Council

21st century agreement on future of 17th century pub

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The Anchor in Burwell will be closing its doors by August

Greene King

‘It’s sadly coming to a natural end’ - restaurant to close its doors by...

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Pupil at Rainbow Preschool in Ely

Education News

Preschool 'special in people's hearts' to close after more than 30 years

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon