Published: 2:34 PM July 19, 2021

Suki SilverTongue will be coming to Cambridgeshire this weekend (July 24), to host a gig at Haddenham Arts Centre. - Credit: Suki SilverTongue

This Saturday (July 24), grown-ups in Cambridgeshire will be able to settle down for the night and listen to ‘Bedtime Stories for grown-ups', hosted by storyteller Suki SiverTongue.

Haddenham Arts Centre have teamed up with Creative Arts East to bring visitors an evening of luscious and subverive fun.

‘Bedtime Stories for grown-ups' straddles the worlds of storytelling and poetry, serving up deliciously decadent tales of classic tales as no one has ever heard them before.

Caroline Cawley, Arts Centre Manager, said: “We’re so pleased to bring you this outdoor performance in our garden marquee.

“Sticking with social distancing for now, we’re doing cabaret style seating with drinks bought to your table.

“Tickets are £5 each with all funds going to support the work of our Community Arts Centre.

“You’re promised an evening of sassy fun and maybe a belly laugh or two.

Tickets can be booked online through https://www.haddenhamartscentre.org.uk/