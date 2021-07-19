News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Things to do

'Bedtime stories for grown-ups' in Cambs

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:34 PM July 19, 2021   
Suki SilverTongue will be coming to Cambridgeshire this weekend, to host a gig at Haddenham Arts Centre.

Suki SilverTongue will be coming to Cambridgeshire this weekend (July 24), to host a gig at Haddenham Arts Centre. - Credit: Suki SilverTongue

This Saturday (July 24), grown-ups in Cambridgeshire will be able to settle down for the night and listen to ‘Bedtime Stories for grown-ups', hosted by storyteller Suki SiverTongue.  

Haddenham Arts Centre have teamed up with Creative Arts East to bring visitors an evening of luscious and subverive fun.  

‘Bedtime Stories for grown-ups' straddles the worlds of storytelling and poetry, serving up deliciously decadent tales of classic tales as no one has ever heard them before. 

Caroline Cawley, Arts Centre Manager, said: “We’re so pleased to bring you this outdoor performance in our garden marquee. 

“Sticking with social distancing for now, we’re doing cabaret style seating with drinks bought to your table. 

You may also want to watch:

“Tickets are £5 each with all funds going to support the work of our Community Arts Centre. 

“You’re promised an evening of sassy fun and maybe a belly laugh or two. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Motor cyclist killed in March crash  
  2. 2 Three arrested as birthday party sparks out of control
  3. 3 Extinction Rebellion calls to 'act now' at city centre protest
  1. 4 Sir Tom Jones set for green, green grass of Newmarket Racecourses
  2. 5 ‘Distressed cries’ of beagles fuel animal research unit protest 
  3. 6 Why is Ely so popular with celebrities?
  4. 7 Pubs and restaurants respond to ‘Freedom Day’
  5. 8 2,000 people enjoy folk music, theatre and dancing at annual fayre
  6. 9 Care home rated ‘Good’ in recent inspection
  7. 10 'Tell me I'm wrong'

Tickets can be booked online through https://www.haddenhamartscentre.org.uk/ 

Arts & Culture
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

NSPCC says grooming has quadrupled in Cambridgeshire PHOTO: John Challicom

Education News | Exclusive

Six Cambridgeshire schools named by students on sexual abuse website

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Mark Rulman from Warboys died on Monday July 12.

‘He will be deeply missed’ - Man named in Spittals Interchange fatal

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
A10 at Grange Lane

Cambridgeshire Highways

A10 between Ely and Littleport to close at night for roadworks

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Harry Kane's connection to Cambridgeshire has been told by residents who knew him, and his namesake.

Nostalgia

Residents share their stories of Cambridgeshire's own Harry Kane

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus