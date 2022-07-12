A star of Six the Musical will be appearing at a summer dance workshop in Ely.

West End performer Cherelle Jay is coming to Ely in August for a very special class based upon the award-winning musical Six.

Six the Musical star Cherelle Jay - Credit: Sam Mackay. Supplied by 4D Dance.

For those that haven't seen the hit show, Six is a modern retelling of the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII presented as a pop concert.

The respective Queens take turns singing and telling their story to see who suffered the most due to Henry and should, therefore, become the group's lead singer.

The musical was first presented by Cambridge University students at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2017.

It has since gone on to professional productions in the West End, on Broadway and internationally.

Cherelle, who famously played Anne Boleyn amongst other main roles of the smash hit musical, is over the moon to be visiting Ely and meeting many of the region's budding performers.

She trained at the Urdang Academy and after her graduation, joined the famous UK-based hip hop dance company 'ZooNation' to make her professional debut in the West End and UK tour.

She also has her dance and mentoring company named 'Heels and Feels' where she organises workshops, events, classes and retreats.

It is a platform where women get together to discover confidence and support and find passion through dance.

The Six workshop will be part of a week-long dance intensive hosted by 4D Dance at FRESH. Studios in Ely along with Danielle Barton, a professional dancer from Pineapple Studios, and Sammy Ceriani, a hip hop dancer who has travelled the UK with various dance crews.

The event is happening August 1 to August 5, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

The workshop is open to all abilities, six to 18 years. No previous dance experience is required but a love for performing will go far.

To find out more, or to reserve your space, head to www.4d-dance.co.uk/workshops-and-events or contact admin@4d-dance.co.uk.