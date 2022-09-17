Prickwillow Engine Museum will celebrate its 40th anniversary will a special event

Prickwillow is hosting a special event to celebrate 40 years' of preserving engineering history.

Visitors can learn everything from their 1982 beginnings with one engine and now having full visitor facilities, a vast array of engines and an exhibition space.

For the very first time they’ll be displaying their Ruston Hornsby 9HRC engine in full working order.

There will be a range of engines running, stalls, exhibitions and more.

Admission is on the gate, family tickets costs £12, adult’s costs £5, concessions £4, children £2 and children under six will get in free.

The event will take place Sunday, September 25. It will be open from 11am-4pm.

You can find the museum at Main Street, Prickwillow, Ely CB7 4UN.

Please note, the event was originally going to be held on Sunday, September 18, however the date was changed to September 25 out of respect for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll and her passing.