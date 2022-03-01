Oti Mabuse arriving at the red carpet launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2019, held at BBC TV Centre in London, UK. - Credit: PA

Strictly Come Dancing judge and The Greatest Dancer reigning champion Oti Mabuse will bring "a show like no other" to Cambridgeshire later this year.

Prepare for a night of electrifying choreography at the New Theatre in Peterborough as Oti is joined by some of the world’s greatest dancers and the West End’s finest singers and musicians.

Her show, titled, 'I AM HERE', is described as a whirlwind celebration of the influences and inspirations that took her on a journey from growing up in South Africa to following her dream.

From mesmerising jives and pumping sambas to South Africa’s exhilarating kwaito, this is an explosive night of dance and music that will set your heart racing.

The show takes place at 7.30pm on Tuesday May 17.

Tickets, which cost £18, can be booked via the venue's website. Meet and greet VIP tickets are also available.

To book, visit: newtheatre-peterborough.com/event/oti-mabuse-i-am-here/