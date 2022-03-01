News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Things to do

Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse is coming to Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 1:28 PM March 1, 2022
Oti Mabuse arriving at the red carpet launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2019, held at BBC TV Centre in

Oti Mabuse arriving at the red carpet launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2019, held at BBC TV Centre in London, UK. - Credit: PA

Strictly Come Dancing judge and The Greatest Dancer reigning champion Oti Mabuse will bring "a show like no other" to Cambridgeshire later this year.

Prepare for a night of electrifying choreography at the New Theatre in Peterborough as Oti is joined by some of the world’s greatest dancers and the West End’s finest singers and musicians.

Her show, titled, 'I AM HERE', is described as a whirlwind celebration of the influences and inspirations that took her on a journey from growing up in South Africa to following her dream.

From mesmerising jives and pumping sambas to South Africa’s exhilarating kwaito, this is an explosive night of dance and music that will set your heart racing.

The show takes place at 7.30pm on Tuesday May 17.

Tickets, which cost £18, can be booked via the venue's website. Meet and greet VIP tickets are also available.

To book, visit: newtheatre-peterborough.com/event/oti-mabuse-i-am-here/

Theatre
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

The A10 Ely Road, Stretham will be closed both ways to all vehicles between February 28- March 6.

Cambridgeshire Highways

Week-long closure for stretch of A10 in east Cambridgeshire

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
There was a robbery at One Stop in Sutton High Street last night.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Police cordon off high street One Stop shop in Sutton after robbery

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a serious collision on the A142 near Ely

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters and air ambulance rush to serious collision near Ely

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Takeaway driver in Little Eversden has had his car seized after being caught driving without a licence or insurance.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Takeaway driver loses licence and has car seized mid-delivery near A10

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon