Published: 12:30 PM June 29, 2021

Olcay Bayir performs at the Cambridge Junction on Saturday July 3. - Credit: CAMBRIDGE JUNCTION

World music artist Olcay Bayir brings her unique style and powerful vocals to Cambridge Junction for her first show in the city on Saturday July 3.

Featuring an international band of some of London’s finest, expect a dynamic and rhythmic live set that focuses on a deeply rooted yet contemporary approach.

Irresistible grooves and sophisticated arrangements will showcase ancient poems and original music in Turkish, Kurdish, and Armenian to reflect Bayir’s Anatolian heritage.

Born in the historical city of Gaziantep near Turkey’s Syrian border, she moved to the UK as a teenager and went on to train in opera before going back to her roots with her first album Neva (Harmony).

Her second album Rüya (Dream) was in the Top 50 of World Music Charts Europe. She has been supported by the PRS Foundation’s Women Make Music fund.

You may also want to watch:

Bayir is also among 40 artists selected from hundreds by Help Musicians Do It Differently fund to support the release of a new EP “Inside” through lockdown.

The socially distanced concert takes place in J1 of the venue.

Doors open at 7pm. Tickets cost £18 for adults or £13.50 for concessions.