Star cast announced for return of Christmas pantomime
KD THEATRE PRODUCTIONS
A live band, spectacular sets, stunning costumes and a cast of local professionals will bring a traditional family pantomime to life at The Maltings in Ely this Christmas.
KD Theatre Productions' pantomime adventure, Sleeping Beauty, will run from December 10 to 31.
Among the cast is Ely’s favourite funny man, Terry Gauci, who will be returning for his eighth Ely pantomime.
Terry Burns is back for his fifth year in Ely while Ellie Bovingdon will play the title role of Princess Aurora.
The evil Carabosse who causes Princess Aurora to prick her finger on a spinning wheel and fall into an enchanted sleep will have the audience spell-bound.
But will Prince Harry (Ashley Standland) be able to save Aurora from her slumber?
Will Nurse O’Dear (Terry Gauci) ever find a new husband? And will Muddles (David McNair) finally get the court Jester job he’s so longed for?
Joined by Terry Burns in the role of the King of Elytopia, the pantomime will 'dazzle and delight the young and the young at heart' say KD.
The team at The Maltings, Ely, said: "We are thrilled to have KD Theatre Productions back for their ninth year, presenting their annual pantomime.
"It doesn’t feel like Christmas until you have seen the magic and hard work unfold in front of your eyes. Welcome back.”
The production is written and directed by Daniel Bell, Katherine Hickmott is the choreographer/co-director and Jack Breeze is the musical director.
Marcus Silversides is the production designer, Greg Jordan is the lighting designer and Ryan Anstey is the production’s sound designer.
Katherine Hickmott and Daniel Bell, the associate producers for KD Theatre Productions, said: "Pantomime is the perfect time for a family of all generations to come together and experience the magic of live theatre whilst getting into the festive spirit.
"Especially after being away from our loved ones for so long, the theatre is the perfect place to bring families and communities back together.
"We shall be sprinkling our Ely pantomime with an extra dose of panto sparkle to celebrate being back together."