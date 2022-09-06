Haddenham Steam Rally and Heavy Horse show return to the village for another year - Credit: Archant

Haddenham will soon celebrate the 47th Haddenham Steam Rally all set to take place this weekend and joining it is the Heavy Horse show.

This year’s Steam Rally on Saturday, September 10 will include over 600 exhibits ranging from steam engines, vintage cars, stationary engines, vintage tractors and lorries.

There’s also ‘the old tyme fair’ to enjoy with Rules' steam driven Gallopers and Ken Foxes world famous "Wall of Death".

The popular Heavy Horse show will make its 33rd appearance on Sunday, September 11 with people coming from across the country to compete in various competitions.

There'll also be over 80 trade stalls on the Sunday.

Tickets are available on the gate for £12.50 or they can be pre-booked online for £11.37, cash only at the gate.

Both days events will be open from 9 - 5.00pm, the entrance can be found on Sutton Road near High Ridge Farm.

Under 16's get in free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Tickets can be purchased here: www.eventbrite.co.uk