Eye-popping album art on display in exhibition

Ben Jolley

Published: 6:00 AM October 2, 2021   
Hipgnosis: Styx - 'Pieces Of Eight' album cover art is going on display at Haddenham Arts Centre. - Credit: HADDENHAM ARTS CENTRE

An exhibition featuring album art from 1970s bands including 10cc, Styx, and Wishbone Ash will open at Haddenham Arts Centre on October 2.

The display celebrates the talent of British design studio Hipgnosis, which was founded in London in 1968.

It was launched by two young photographers and Cambridge natives, Aubrey Powell and Storm Thorgerson, later joined by Peter Christopherson.

Over their 15-year heyday, they designed some of the most famous album covers in music history.

Caroline Cawley, arts centre manager, said: "Hipgnosis were known for their cut and paste montages, creating full focus images that would be impossible for the human eye to reproduce.

"This exhibition features some great limited edition prints from the creative studio’s heyday and are very much of their time.

"Hipgnosis in the 1970s were granted enormous freedom and access to substantial budgets with which to realise their epic ideas.

"A polished image of the band no longer needed, the focus was instead on the message of the music.

"Suddenly, all forms of artistic expression were possible."

The centre is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm, with free entry and parking onsite.

