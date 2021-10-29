Video

X Factor vocal troupe G4 will return to Ely Cathedral for their Christmas concert. - Credit: G4

Popular vocal troupe G4 are set to return to Ely Cathedral next month for a “truly uplifting” Christmas concert.

The band, who shot to fame on the first series of The X Factor, will bring sumptuous harmonies to the idyllic setting after their 2020 dates were rescheduled due to the pandemic.

Limited tickets now remain for the new date of Tuesday, November 23 at the cathedral.

Join Jonathan, Lewis, Mike and Duncan as they recall the musical experiences of their childhoods.

Jonathan tweeted: “It’s early to be thinking about the festive season, I know.

“But if you wait, then there won’t be a seat available to join us for what is set to be a truly uplifting experience within utterly remarkable venues.”

Expect to hear timeless classics such as When a Child is Born, Silent Night and All I Want for Christmas.

#g4christmas is around the corner…

Are you going to be there? pic.twitter.com/5Qr9W6bGmb — Jonathan Ansell G4 (@JonathanAnsell) October 9, 2021

A spokesperson for Ely Cathedral, said: “Come and let G4's unique sound transport you into the festive spirit in a way you won't have imagined possible.”

Tickets start from £24.50 with different price ranges up to £59.50.

Visit: https://www.elycathedral.org/events/g4-at-christmas-2021

Covid-19 safety measures will apply, with face masks encouraged inside the building and the use of hand sanitiser stations.



