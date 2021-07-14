Published: 1:08 PM July 14, 2021 Updated: 1:09 PM July 14, 2021

Frankie Dettori will appear at Ely Cathedral on October 26 to speak about his new book of memoirs. - Credit: Supplied by Toppings

Champion jockey Frankie Dettori will be speaking about his new book of memoirs at an event in Ely this autumn.

The evening will be held at Ely Cathedral on October 26 from 7:30pm.

The book, titled a Leap of Faith, is released at the end of October and goes back to when Lanfranco ‘Frankie’ Dettori first arrived on British shores in 1985 aged 14.

Frankie Dettori's book 'Leap of Faith' is being released at the end of October. - Credit: Supplied by Toppings

He couldn’t speak any English and had already left school – but followed in his father's footsteps and was keen to become a stable boy and apprentice jockey.

Almost 25 years later and winner of the Longines World's Best Jockey for three consecutive years, he reflects on his career and personal life in the book.

You may also want to watch:

Leap of Faith has been described as “heartfelt and poignant” and is also said to celebrate “perseverance and defying the odds”.

The event at Ely Cathedral is being hosted by Toppings, Ely. Tickets are available on the events area of its website.