Frankie Dettori, world class jockey, coming to Ely
- Credit: Supplied by Toppings
Champion jockey Frankie Dettori will be speaking about his new book of memoirs at an event in Ely this autumn.
The evening will be held at Ely Cathedral on October 26 from 7:30pm.
The book, titled a Leap of Faith, is released at the end of October and goes back to when Lanfranco ‘Frankie’ Dettori first arrived on British shores in 1985 aged 14.
He couldn’t speak any English and had already left school – but followed in his father's footsteps and was keen to become a stable boy and apprentice jockey.
Almost 25 years later and winner of the Longines World's Best Jockey for three consecutive years, he reflects on his career and personal life in the book.
Leap of Faith has been described as “heartfelt and poignant” and is also said to celebrate “perseverance and defying the odds”.
The event at Ely Cathedral is being hosted by Toppings, Ely. Tickets are available on the events area of its website.
