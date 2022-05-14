Keane to see an open-air gig? Forest Live concerts return to Thetford Forest after two-year absence
The popular Forest Live concert series returns to Thetford Forest next month.
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, live gigs will return to the woodland for three nights of open-air shows.
Concerts set for High Lodge, Thetford Forest, in June include gigs from big-hitting headliners Rag'n’Bone Man and Keane.
Held in beautiful forest locations across the country, Forest Live is a major live music series managed by Forestry England.
"With everything required for a great night out, our concerts are renowned for their relaxed atmosphere and spectacular forest backdrops," say organisers.
Income generated from ticket sales helps look after the nation’s forests sustainably, for people to enjoy and wildlife to thrive.
BRIT Award-winning Human and Giant singer-songwriter Rag'n’Bone Man, plus special guests Will And The People and support Charlotte Jane, will play a sold-out Thetford Forest show on Thursday, June 16.
The outdoor venue near Brandon, Suffolk, will host Somewhere Only We Know alt-rock band Keane with special guests Flyte and support Michael Conryan on Friday, June 17.
Tickets are still available for this gig.
Those Nutty boys Madness will headline Thetford Forest on Saturday, June 18.
The It Must Be Love and Our House favourites will be joined by special guests The Farm, who are best known for hit single All Together Now, and guest support Emily Capell.
For further info and to buy tickets, visit www.forestryengland.uk/music
Forest Live 2022 takes place at four venues between June 9-19 and introduces forests to new audiences in unique, natural woodland arenas around the country.
Over 1.9 million people have attended a Forest Live gig in the last 20 years, enjoying great music and supporting the nation’s forests when buying a ticket.