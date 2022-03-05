News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Witchford convenience store opens new sandwich and coffee bar

Pearce Bates

Published: 10:29 AM March 5, 2022
Shellys Shop & Sandwich Bar opening its doors at the Old Baptist Church in Witchford.

Shellys Shop & Sandwich Bar moved into the Old Baptist Church on January 24. - Credit: John Devine

Shelleys Shop and Sandwich Bar in Witchford, Ely, has announced that it will open a new takeaway sandwich and coffee bar on Monday April 11. 

The service will offer a range of hot and cold food, with freshly made options available between 8am and 2pm midweek.  

Meanwhile, cakes, pre-made snacks and coffee will be for sale during all of the shops normal opening hours.  

In a statement on social media, Shellys Shop & Sandwich Bar commented: “We are happy to announce that we are aiming to open our takeaway sandwich and coffee bar on Monday 11th April... 

“... Spread the word Witchford as this is a big project for us which we really want to succeed.” 

Located in the Old Baptist Church, the store currently offers a variety of products including groceries, flowers and confections.  

A post office is also located in the establishment and a “Green Reward Scheme” is offered, in which discounts and vouchers can be won. 

Dry cleaning and repair company KleanCo also operates out of the premises.  

