Shellys Shop & Sandwich Bar moved into the Old Baptist Church on January 24. - Credit: John Devine

Shelleys Shop and Sandwich Bar in Witchford, Ely, has announced that it will open a new takeaway sandwich and coffee bar on Monday April 11.

The service will offer a range of hot and cold food, with freshly made options available between 8am and 2pm midweek.

Meanwhile, cakes, pre-made snacks and coffee will be for sale during all of the shops normal opening hours.

In a statement on social media, Shellys Shop & Sandwich Bar commented: “We are happy to announce that we are aiming to open our takeaway sandwich and coffee bar on Monday 11th April...

“... Spread the word Witchford as this is a big project for us which we really want to succeed.”

Located in the Old Baptist Church, the store currently offers a variety of products including groceries, flowers and confections.

A post office is also located in the establishment and a “Green Reward Scheme” is offered, in which discounts and vouchers can be won.

Dry cleaning and repair company KleanCo also operates out of the premises.