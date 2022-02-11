Former factory pub is now Cambridge's coolest hangout spot
- Credit: GREENE KING
A former factory-turned-pub-restaurant can now be classed as Cambridge's uber-cool hangout spot following a student and family friendly makeover.
The Grain and Hop Store on Regent Street was once known for its sports screens and pints but, having undergone a major refurbishment, it's been transformed into one of the city's coolest spots for twenty-somethings.
Upstairs, the spacious room feels chilled out and homely thanks to comfy sofas, cushioned bar stools, board games at the bar, plenty of house plants and ample room to dance (ideal considering a resident DJ is in place on Saturday afternoons).
The wooden beams and exposed pipe work that remain on show, meanwhile, help to retain the building's history and heritage.
With a soft, unhurried atmosphere, and, backing onto the picturesque Parker’s Piece, it's easy to imagine whittling away the hours there, relaxing and drinking with friends, from (bottomless) brunch through to the evening.
As well as having created a new food and drinks menu (everything from jerk chicken to plant powered bowls, dirty burgers for the meat-eaters is on the menu), the Grain and Hop has a weekly calendar of fun events that people can get involved with.
These range from an X-rated quiz nights and Dungeons & Dragons meet-up to, naturally, a Sunday dog walking session.
It’s not only the food menu that has been refreshed (we would suggest the 'big fish and chips', which arrives with scampi, curry sauce and bread and butter, and the scrumptious chocolate fudge cake) either, as the alcoholic offering includes cocktails on tap, Monin Mocktails and local Cambridge beers.
The Grain & Hop Store is also the only place in Cambridge to serve conscious coffee brand, Rave, and the pub has also introduced a signature serve Gin and Juice – freshly squeezed apple juice served over ice with gin.
With all these reasons to visit, it's clear The Grain & Hop's modernised makeover has been a real success.